Hello everyone, God is good, and his mercy is everlasting. We are all here by the grace of God and we all must understand that tomorrow is not promised to any of us. I often reflect on the chances God has given people to make him their lord and savior. We must understand Jesus died for us on the cross, which makes him the savior of the world.
God knew we would all sin, so he sent his son Jesus from heaven to die in our place, so we don’t have to die and live separate from him throughout eternity. Brothers and sisters before we were even born God provided a way for us to be saved through his son Jesus.
We all were born in sin and shapen in iniquity, and if we want to go to heaven, Jesus is the only way. The price for our sins has already been paid. So, come to Jesus today because our tomorrow is not promised. Don’t wait until there is no longer life in your body, because once you die you can’t choose Jesus, life will be over for you.
I would like for each of you to ponder this question. What if you died this very minute or if Jesus returned today, would you be ready to go back with him? The choice you choose will determine your destiny so make sure your decision is one you can live with for eternity.
For me I choose heaven. Heaven is where God resides. Heaven is a place where you will be reunited with your saved loved ones. I don’t know about you but that is one reason I want to go to heaven. I also, want to spend eternity with Jesus and escape hell. Brothers and sisters, this life is real, Jesus is real, satan is real, heaven is real, hell is real, and so is the afterlife. So, make up in your mind today where you will spend eternity.
Don’t forget God loves you and he will save your soul if you want to be saved. Ask him to save you. Acknowledge you are a sinner, believe Jesus is the son of God and turn to him for direction for your life.
So it is, it is so.
