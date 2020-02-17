Where they came from, I don’t know. How they got there, I don’t know. What I do know is that they’re there. I’ve never seen them, but they’ve left plenty of sign letting me know they’re there. They’ve even built a residence with a lake view. I have officially declared them squatters and I’m in the process of evicting them. The beaver family has officially been warned.
I was perplexed seeing the first pool of water on the creek because it typically didn’t back up like that after a rain. This time was different. After a little investigation, it was obvious that I had visitors. The beavers had moved in on me and built a dam, backing up the creek. The front-end loader of my tractor took care of it quickly. “I’ll show those beavers who’s boss,” I thought to myself. The next morning the dam was back, bigger and better than ever. Beaver 1, me 0.
Another attempt to destroy the dam was successful and when I approached the area a few days later, the dam wasn’t there. A smile was on my face, until I looked downstream and in the thick brush, a newly constructed dam had been built. The new dam was in a thicket and my tractor couldn’t get anywhere near it. Beaver 2, me 0.
I was now being outsmarted by a stupid beaver so I did what anyone would do who wants to learn about anything, I searched beaver trapping on YouTube. Several hours later, I knew everything about beaver trapping that I needed to, without having any experience trapping beavers. If you don’t know anything about beavers, know this: they will outwork you regardless of your work ethic.
A week later, I had purchased traps and the quest had begun. The beaver family had destroyed dozens of trees and it appeared as though they had moved upstream to construct another dam on the spillway of my lake. This was problematic because if the spillway was obstructed, any rise in the lake would send the rising waters over the lake levee. These beavers had to go!!!
As I approached my first trap set, I smiled when I saw the trap was gone. This was supposed to signify that I had a beaver some three feet below the water’s surface. I pulled the trap and much to my dismay, no beaver. I did, however, have a toenail from a beaver. Beaver 3, me .5 (I’m giving myself a half point for the toenail).
I watched a few more YouTube videos to brush up on some beaver trapping tricks of the trade and purchased another trap. I’m now fully vested in this trapping venture and the beaver family had dug in and indicated they were ready for the challenge. I realized this when I made a trip around the lake and noticed a huge beaver lodge that hadn’t been there previously. I’m not sure how many beavers this thing sleeps, but it looks like it has plenty of room for guests. It’s evident that my beaver trapping skills are about to be tested. Beaver 4, me .5.
The recent rains have me a little concerned about the water levels at my lake. According to the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, I have until March 31 to legally trap beavers. Needless to say, the window is closing in on me and I’m going to have to step up my trapping efforts. One of the YouTube trappers said that beavers aren’t very smart, but you have to be smarter than they are. Since I have yet to lay eyes on a single beaver, they’ve built 3 dams on me, and a Bass Pro Shops type lodge, I’d say my beavers are smarter than the average critter.
I have a newfound appreciation for trappers and have found trapping to be both fun and challenging. Perhaps a little more challenging than fun, at least right now. If I’m successful, I’ll share my success with you in the future. I’ve learned one thing for certain, if you leave it to the beaver, they’ll do what beavers do best and you’ll have lots of tree stumps to prove it.
