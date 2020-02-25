As archery season winds to an end, spring turkey season is just around the corner. That’s good news for the many turkey hunters across the region but there's no doubt that hearing that gobbler might be a little rarer this spring.
North Arkansas has typically been a sweet spot for turkey hunters, but anecdotal intelligence says turkey season this spring is going to be challenging. Last spring, I didn't see a single jake (one year old gobbler) and my trail cameras didn't capture any either. Perhaps what's even more discouraging is that the landowners next to me didn't see many (if any) either. Last year's jakes are this year's legal gobblers so unless mature turkeys migrate, things may be a little grim where I typically hunt.
This doesn't necessarily mean that hunting will be horrible, but it will be different. All it takes is one mature gobbler to respond to your call to make your season, especially if he's really curious or lovesick.
The turkey harvest in Arkansas has been down for many years, but there are many factors that impact those numbers. Our season is much shorter than it used to be, it starts later in the breeding season, we've had unusually wet springs when turkeys are nesting, along with a whole host of other issues. Our predator population is out of check in most places and many think the proliferation of chicken houses, or more specifically the use of chicken litter as fertilizer on pastures, has impacted the turkey population. The unknown impact of aflatoxin in corn being used by deer hunters is also something that is being studied.
Arkansas has a two-gobbler bag limit and if things persist, we might see a less liberal bag limit. Our season is already short, spanning only 16 days with two weekends available to hunters in the majority of the state. It's hard to see a shorter season, but never-say-never.
According to a summary I saw in Outdoor Life magazine, Arkansas has an estimated population of Eastern wild turkeys and in 2019 had a harvest of 8,240 birds. According to Jeremy Wood, AGFC turkey program coordinator, overall populations appear to be stable, although much lower than they were in the early 2000's.
Looking to some of our neighbors for comparison, Missouri has an estimated population of 390,000 birds and had a 2019 harvest of 38,795. According the same Outdoor Life article, Missouri is seeing similar struggles as Arkansas. Unfortunately, poor production during 2018 will result in fewer 2-year-old gobblers available for harvest this upcoming spring turkey season, says Reina M. Tyl, resource scientist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Additionally, we've had four years of very poor production so there will be fewer birds of all ages available for harvest this spring. Hunters should be prepared to put in more effort this year in order to be successful.
Mississippi has an estimated 225,000 to 275,000 Easter turkeys and hunters reported 12,627 harvested with and estimated 25,000 birds harvested. I'm not exactly sure why there is such a disparity in the reported numbers vs. the estimated numbers. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, this coming season should be one of the better seasons they've seen in many year, in stark contrast to Arkansas and Missouri.
Tennessee has an estimated 300,000 turkeys and hunters there killed 31,193 birds last season. According to the turkey program coordinator in Tennessee, the 2019 harvest was higher than 2018 and they are expecting a similar harvest this spring.
There wasn't much information for Eastern turkeys in Oklahoma, but it was reported that the population of Easterns in eastern Oklahoma has declined in recent years.
Looking at Kentucky, with an estimated turkey population as high as 400,000, their turkey program coordinator is optimistic about the upcoming spring season. Kentucky had a good hatch in 2018 and that will bode well for hunters this year.
All of this information means absolutely nothing if you're confined to hunt a certain piece of property but those serious turkey hunters who travel to different states can use this information to plan their upcoming out of state hunts.
I, for one, am a little worried about what's going on with the turkey population and reproduction in our state. There are certainly areas that are flourishing with turkeys across the state, but there are other areas that were flourishing that are no longer seeing the high concentration of birds. And the question we ask is: why?
Whether there are so many turkeys gobbling you don't know which one to go to or you're sitting there silently enjoying the sights, sounds, and smells of the woods in the springtime, it's all a reason to give turkey hunting a try. Be sure to check the season dates and bag limits of the area you want to hunt. And, as always, hunt safely because one accident in our state is one too many.
Time to get your turkey vest out and start getting things organized. Chalk those calls and start practicing because it will be here before you know it, thank goodness.
David Mosesso
