Greenbrier’s baptism in the 6A-West continued Friday in a 49-21 loss to perennial power Greenwood, but coach Randy Tribble found some positives.
“I was proud of our kids for really battling and playing hard,” he said. “We hung with them to the first half, but we couldn’t get that much going offensively in the second half. They made a couple of big plays and pulled away.
“I thought our defense got better in the second half. If we could’ve kept it up offensively in the second half, I’d have liked to see what would’ve happened. But we improved some as a team because of trying to be able to match them, and I hope we’ll be a better team going forward because of it.”
Greenwood improved to 5-1, including 3-0 in conference play. The Panthers fell to 2-3 and 1-3.
Since 2015, the Bulldogs have won 87 games, five conference titles and three state championships. Last year’s win total of nine was the only one in single digits.
Against Greenbrier, the Bulldogs led after one quarter, 13-7, but the Panthers scored twice in the second, matching Greenwood, to trail by 28-21 at halftime. Greenwood stretched its lead to 35-21 after the third and scored twice more in the final period.
Greenbrier’s Parker Roberts scored the Panthers’ first touchdown on a 27-yard run. Quarterback Kane Griffinthrew a 13-yard touchdown pass to Kane Richardson and a 49-yard touchdown pass to Carter McElhaney to account for the Panthers’ 21 points.
“Offensively in the first half, we executed better than we have been,” Tribble said. “We popped some runs. We’ve been struggling running the ball, but we ran the ball a little better than we have been.”
He praised his team’s effort and focus.
“Even though we got behind and it looked a little bleak, we tried to get our players not to worry about the score, to play one play at a time,” Tribble said. “I thought our kids did a pretty good job of that. It takes a little maturity to be able to focus on doing your best and not getting too high or too low.
“I thought we grew up some from the mental mindset. That’s something we’ve emphasized — that we need to play as hard as we can, as good as we can, one play at a time, don’t worry about the score and see what happens.”
He said he was also pleased with the adjustments his team made on defense.
“But you play to win, and it still didn’t feel good to wake up Saturday morning, but there are some things we can use to build on.”
The Panthers’ next chance will come Friday at Lake Hamilton (6-0, 4-0).
“They have a very physical team,” Tribble said. “Their offense is completely different than Greenwood’s. They line up and try to smash you. It’s a very run-oriented offense. They threw a bunch of touchdown passes a couple of weeks ago because stopping the run sets up big plays off the play-action. Defensively, they’re big, strong people with a real physical style.”
He said historically, his Greenbrier teams had matched up pretty well against such opponents, despite a size disadvantage.
“But we probably aren’t as big as we have been,” Tribble said. “I wouldn’t say it’s our cup of tea.
“Everybody knew it was going to be tougher (in the 6A West). You’ve got to be resilient and focused to try to get better. That’s always our approach, just to try to be the best we can be.”
