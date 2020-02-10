In one of the most intense stories in the Bible, we read in Acts Chapter 7: 54-60 about the stoning of Stephen. What is amazing is that even in the midst of being stoned, and right before he dies, he asks God to forgive those that are stoning him!
As I think about this, I’m reminded of a bear and skunk and the bear just let the skunk have the food, because it would cost the bear too much to get even. The same is true for us when we don’t forgive and hold on to grudges. The Bible is clear that unforgiveness blocks us from God’s blessings, forgiveness and peace. Matthew 6:12 even talks about us forgiving our debtors as Christ forgave our debts. Just like a heart blockage sometimes requires a stint to open up the artery, we need God to place a spiritual stint in our lives to get the flow of his forgiveness going again. I believe strongly that God wants you to read this message, as it’s one of the most important that I have ever written.
First of all, in regards to forgiveness, IT TOUCHES EVERYONE. We have to forgive others, ourselves, and sometimes we even have to forgive God as we are angry with him for things that happen to us. In the tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, one thing I noticed immediately after the news broke, is that athletes were reaching out to other athletes they had disagreements with to ask forgiveness and make things right. I remember the story of a little boy going back over to a friend’s house that he got mad at the night before. The mom reminded him that they were mad at each other, and the little boy said, “it’s ok, me and him are good forgetters.” What we need is a community of good forgetters so we can move on and do what God has called us to do instead of living in the past.
Next, we have to walk in forgiveness because THE WORLD IS WATCHING. I recently read a headline where an ex-Senator and gun control champion was heading to prison for gun trafficking. What a mixed message of saying one thing but doing another. The same goes for us as Christians when we tell others to forgive and yet we hold on to grudges. Now I have to add that we are not doormats for people to walk all over us, but we are doorways to show them the love and forgiveness of Christ. In Acts 8:1 it says that Saul approved of the killing of Stephen, but the seed was planted as Saul heard Stephen ask for God to forgive them while they were executing him. Saul later became the Apostle Paul and God used him mightily to preach the Gospel! Forgiveness is hard but not forgiving hurts more so we have to walk in this so that people don’t see a warped view of Christianity.
Finally, LOVE IS UNCONDITIONAL BUT FORGIVENESS IS NOT. Every scripture that I looked at in preparation for this message said that if we don’t forgive others God won’t forgive us! Where did Stephen get the courage to face his accusers and ask them to be forgiven? I’m sure it was from the greatest example we have; none other than our Savior Jesus Christ. In the midst of the beating, nails in his hands and feet, crown of thorns, beard pulling and spitting in his face, he still asked God to forgive them as they didn’t know what they were doing. Matthew 6:14-15 goes on to tell us if we forgive others, God will forgive us, but if we don’t forgive others, then God won’t forgive us. His love is unconditional as he loves us regardless of what we have done, but forgiveness is conditional based on us forgiving others.
There is a story of an attorney that sent debt cancellation letters to 17 clients in an act of mercy. Sixteen of the 17 letters came back unopened because they thought they attorney was suing them. They never opened the letters to read about the debt cancellation, and sometimes we never open God’s letter to see how he has canceled our sin debt through Christ being crucified on the cross for our sins. One of my favorite quotes says that forgiveness is not just a checkbox on God’s to-do list. It is the gateway to our freedom.
In closing, this young man loved eagles and wanted to learn all he could about eagles. He studied them, traveled to see them, and one day found an eagle to learn it’s behaviors. He looked up and saw the eagle plunge to it’s death. Upon investigation, he found a weasel underneath the eagle. The eagle had captured the weasel, and as it was flying, the weasel was ripping out the eagle’s heart but the eagle would not let go. By hanging on to it, it brought sudden death and I believe we bring harm to ourselves when we hang on to unforgiveness when God calls us to let it go! For the full message, visit Botkinburg Foursquare on Facebook.
Rocky Thomas is Pastor, Botkinburg Foursquare Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.