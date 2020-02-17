I’m writing this on a dark, rainy, nasty day. With highs in the 60’s, it’s been unusually warm for the first of February. The sun has been shining for several days. There’s been no need for a sweatshirt, coat, or even a sweater. I even pulled out a pair of shorts and my Birkenstocks over the weekend. It’s been the kind of weather that reminds me of how much I’ll be excited when Spring finally arrives … and stays.
And now, reality is setting in. I’ve just again checked the Weather Bug app on my phone to see if the forecast has changed since this morning … and it hasn’t. Within hours, the beautiful, Spring-like weather that has given way to this dark and dreary day will be little more than a distant memory because the app reminds me that tomorrow’s forecast reads, “Freezing Rain”. Tomorrow’s high temperature is supposed to be 37 and it’s forecast to be even colder on Thursday. With tears, I’m again putting my shorts and Birkenstocks away and pulling out my winter coat, gloves, and toboggan. Tomorrow, there will be a fire in the fireplace. And when I take my dog, “Stewart” out for his morning “business” walk, I’ll resemble “Nanook of the North.”
But as I again look at my phone, I want to raise my hands to heaven and shout, “Praise the Lord!” … because by Sunday, it’s supposed to be abundant sunshine and a high in the 50’s!
I’m pretty safe in assuming that you’ve heard the expression, “If you don’t like the weather now, just wait a couple of hours and it will change.” We Arkansans think that’s “our saying.” But I’ve lived in Texas and Oklahoma and they claim “ownership” to that same statement. Mississippians and Louisianians do too. Truth is, regardless of where one lives, the weather is always changing. In some places it may be more dramatic than others but you can “take it to the bank,” for better or worse, warmer or colder, the weather will change.
We live in a world of change. Not only does the weather change but we change. Our families change. Our time changes twice a year. Our health changes. Annually, our age changes. Everything around us is in a constant state of change. We can dislike it, complain about it, and even fight against it. But still, change is inevitable.
But you and I can be thankful that in a world and universe of change, God never changes! He gives us this bold assurance in His Scriptures: “I am the Lord – I do not change.” Even when we’re unlovable, His love for us never changes. When we’re unwilling to follow His guidance, He still promise to guide us until he day we die. When we are unfaithful, He remains faithful. His way of becoming a member of His family, doesn’t change. As we go from one season of life to the next, He doesn’t change. And if you’re physically, mentally, spiritually, or emotionally exhausted, His invitation hasn’t changed: “Are you weary, carrying a heavy burden? Then come to me. I will refresh your life.”
Change is inevitable. We may not like it and refuse to embrace it. We may complain about it and fight against it. But in a world of inevitable and constant change, we can be thankful for and run to, our unchanging God!
Faron Rogers is the Senior Pastor of Clinton’s First Baptist Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.