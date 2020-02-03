Listen for God’s voice in everything you do, everywhere you go; he’s the one who will keep you on track—Proverbs 3:6
There are many of us who like formulas. We like having bullet points and bright highlighted lines. Oh, they make our life so much easier. They would help us cut through all that mystery and doubt. We would love those things as they would help govern our relationship with God. Let’s admit it, we just want it to be easy to follow God, too. That is what we think it would do. So, we go about creating ways to make it easier. Many of us seek God and find him in a particular prayer or practice. Or through a particular way of studying Scripture or by doing service. The bad thing is that we decide that is the “way” to find God. Then others are persuaded since they also want to find God. Then a formula is birthed, then a bullet point, then a rule about how our relationships with God should look.
James in his letter to the church reminds us, ‘Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows(James 1:17)’. Though God does not change our relationship with God should change. In the Second letter to the Corinthians we are told, “And we all, who with unveiled faces contemplate the Lord’s glory, are being transformed into his image with ever-increasing glory, which comes from the Lord, who is the Spirit. In my life and I hope in yours that there is always more of God. There is always mystery which we may not understand right here and now. That there is something new around every corner. I feared going into prison like most people do because of the unknown fact of what will happen if... when I am ministering inside the walls. A good friend and a fellow pastor had been part of an international ministry called Kairos which goes into the medium and maximum units around the world. I kept on delaying my decision trying to find the right reason not to go. The Lord’s Holy Spirit kept nudging me and I finally went through the required training and have been blessed every time I can minister behind the walls.
When I look back upon that time I pondered why. I discovered that in our humanness we fear change, that I might change in the process. I also discovered that in our humanness we might just fear being challenged, that my toes might get stepped on. Many of fear change and being challenged, but it’s part of being transformed to be more and more like Christ. I have found that to many times we cling to the past or what worked for someone else and we do not even try to let the Lord change us. We can create rules and rituals but do those help us to grow and mature in our relationships with God.
“Don’t set people up as experts over your life, letting them tell you what to do. Save that authority for God; let him tell you what to do”(Message Bible) I know that our time is precious, but time with God is important. Take time to listen and pray. Listen to that still small voice and let the Holy Spirit guide you. Ask God where you next adventure with the Lord is going to be, it might be in Scripture, or service, in mission who knows. Will you be fearless and let God guide your next adventure?
George Odell is Pastor at Clinton United Methodist Church
