Politics and Religion! Two things people don’t like to talk about. A man once said to the dozen or so men who used to sit and talk in a restaurant every morning that he would like to join us but we were always talking about politics and religion. I have never forgotten what one of the dirty dozen told this man, “Why would anyone not want to talk about the two most important things in the world?” The man replied that they were too controversial. Another of the dirty dozen sharpshooters said, “That’s what makes it fun.”
What a great attitude we had in that restaurant. We always had what is called a “civil discourse,” which is pretty much a lost art in our nation these days.
Someone recently said, “Politicians and dirty diapers are a lot alike: they both stink and should be changed often.”
Politics is dirty business, they say, and after observing it for several decades I agree. Not that all politicians are dirty. I’m sure there are some good ones who do not change when they get into office.
I have been told by many people to never talk about controversial things. I’ve been a preacher for 50 years and I can tell you religion is definitely controversial. That’s why I try not to talk about religion but spend my time talking about Jesus Christ. He is a person, not a religion.
And of course, a preacher is not supposed to have or voice an opinion about politics. And I ask, “Why is that?” It’s funny that the two most controversial things in the world, things we “should not discuss at Thanksgiving Dinner,” are the most important things in the world.
Their importance is what makes them controversial. We should never shy away from important discussions and I see no reason why everyone should not voice their opinions about both of these matters.
I’ve been involved in politics since I first voted for Gerald Ford. Jimmy Carter won that presidential election based mainly on the fact that he said he was a “born again Christian.” He waved that flag! I voted for Ford because I thought we were doing pretty good as a nation and why changed horses in the middle of the stream. That was the totality of my political wisdom at my first vote.
But then I began to notice that Carter’s policies were against everything I saw in the Bible. His excuse was that he was not going to let his personal beliefs affect his politics.
I concluded that was nonsense. My personal beliefs about God and what Jesus taught affects everything about me. I can’t divorce my religion from my politics anymore than I can divorce my brain from my body.
There is now a level of hatred between the political parties I have not seen in my lifetime. Civil discourse has been thrown out the back door.
The first thing we need to realize is, no political party or politician is the cure for the ills of our nation or any nation. Jesus Christ is the Savior, politicians are not. The problem with our nation is not politics; it’s the failure of religion.
We have lost our fervor for God, His truth and His church. The church is no longer on fire for God and our nation is suffering for it. We are the salt of the earth and we are not doing a very good job of conserving and preserving what has made our nation great.
No politician or political party is the answer to our ills, so we need to cool the rhetoric. What I see is a bunch of power-hungry politicians who can’t stand the thought of losing their power to others. It’s a power struggle the likes of which we have never seen.
But politics is not the solution because it is not the problem. The cause of our mess is a church that is too busy doing everything in the world besides changing the world with the gospel of Christ. The priority of most people who call themselves Christians is not God or the church at all. It’s anything but.
Things will only get worse if the church does not get better.
If you are a Christian, have you lost the fact that you are here to make the world a better place, to win the lost and make disciples of all nations? God has no other solution to the problems of this world than the gospel of Christ and the church is the carrier of that gospel.
