In Luke Chapter 22 we find Jesus praying in the garden and asking the disciples to stay awake and pray. He warned them that temptation is at the door and they should be watchful.
This is our challenge, especially in today’s world, to be ON GUARD! To be on guard means to be on duty to protect or defend something. I think about the story of a huge tree that blew over in a powerful storm, but when they found the tree to remove it they saw thousands of insects that had eaten the inside of the tree for years. The storm didn’t destroy the tree as it was the insects that ate it from the inside.
First of all, we have to NEVER LET OUR GUARD DOWN. The enemy doesn’t fight fair so expect him to go below the belt in a fight. When Jesus was tempted in the wilderness, Satan left him for another opportunity in the future.
The Bible says he goes about like a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour. Knowing this, we should never let our guard down.
Next, we should NEVER LET OUR HEAD DOWN. One of the greatest weapons of the enemy is discouragement. I remember the story of two Pastors wives who were talking about their husbands. One was unhappy, poor, not wanting to pray with anyone and just discouraged, while the other was doing well, enjoyed praying and things were going great! Both women were sewing their husband’s pants, and one was sewing the seat of the pants, and the other was sewing the knees. In other words, the Pastor that was on his knees reaped the benefits of a good ministry. By being on his knees, he didn’t have time to get discouraged, and he truly cared for his flock. The Bible tells us to stir up the gift within us and to fan the flame. I remember a preacher that held a Revival and only a few came. He was disappointed that it was such a low turnout, but the one salvation they had was Billy Graham! He went on to lead millions to the Lord! We cannot let discouragement keep us from living the life that God called us to live.
Finally, we have to NEVER LET OUR FAITH DOWN. Jesus went to the wilderness, was tempted by the devil for 40 days, and came back filled with the Spirit. After this, he went to his hometown and was not well received. They took offense to him, and the Bible says he could do no miracles there because of their unbelief! We have to keep our faith up and not let it down. Keep reading the Word, listening to the Word, and worshipping our Savior! All of these things will help our faith to increase. Jesus could have really gotten discouraged by the rejection, but he just moved on down the road and kept teaching and working miracles. We have to do the same in our walk with God. We will face rejection and hardship, but we have to keep moving forward and let our faith grow as we trust God. We have to be listen for God’s voice and be willing to move when He speaks. A few weeks ago, there was a terrible explosion in Lebanon that killed and injured hundreds. One Pastor in Lebanon said he felt led to send all of this staff home that morning. It was urgent and he was rude as he sent them all home and told them he felt something bad was going to happen. They all went home and then the explosion hit their building and blew out doors and windows and they would have been there had the Pastor not listened to the Holy Spirit’s warning.
Oh how I pray that we would all be in tune with God to know when it’s time to move or stay. I pray that we never will be caught off guard, and we stayed prayed up and ON GUARD each day. For the full message visit Botkinburg Foursquare on our Facebook page.
