On Saturday June 11, come out – hook, line, and sinker – for the annual Mountain Fishin’ Derby at Petit Jean State Park. The Derby is open to children ages 15 and under.
Parents are welcome to help, but the young folks do the fishing. Bring your own bait and tackle. Fish are stocked in Lake Bailey just before the event, and door prizes are provided – all compliments of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. Fishing begins at 8 a.m. and lasts until noon. Weighing of fish takes place throughout the derby.
Certificates go out for age group casting contests, biggest fish, smallest fish, prettiest fish and most enthusiastic fisher.
The Fishin’ Derby begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the park’s historic Boathouse on Lake Bailey. For more information, please visit www.petitjeanstatepark. com and check out the Events section or call 501-727-5441.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.