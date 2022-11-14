The Batesville Pioneers were the only Class 5A team to win a road playoff game last Friday, beating Prairie Grove 28-20.
Batesville will now play the top-ranked Joe T. Robinson Senators in the second round this Friday in Little Rock.
In the win over Prairie Grove, Batesville trailed 6-0 after one quarter but the score was tied 14-14 at halftime.
The Pioneers led 21-20 after three quarters then scored the only touchdown in the fourth quarter to get the victory and improve to 8-3 on the season.
Batesville quarterback Rhett McDonald completed 7 of 11 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Gentry Moody led the Pioneers in rushing with 94 yards on 20 carries. He also scored a touchdown.
Holden Hutchins rushed for 43 yards on 15 carries. He also scored two touchdowns.
Jace Jeffrey caught two passes for 42 yards and a touchdown. Boston Hall led Batesville with three receptions for 33 yards. Conner Foree also caught two passes.
Mike Townsley led the Batesville defense with 16 tackles. Beau Baxter had 12. Isaiah Garcia, Moody and Foree had eight tackles each.
Batesville kicker Aldo Gallardo was 4 for 4 on extra points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.