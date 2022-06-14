‘Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap, but by the seeds you plant.” Robert Louis Stevenson. I was visiting with my daughter earlier today and shared with her that I was struggling this week to find something to write about. I asked her if she’d witnessed an act of kindness or of giving recently. After a brief pause, she told me about a few things she and her daughter had done for others.
One day they were going out for lunch and noticed an elderly gentleman sitting alone and eating. Her first instinct was to go over and ask him to join them because he looked so sad. She contemplated this idea for a few minutes and thought maybe that would seem too forward so instead when she left she told the waitress to add the gentleman’s meal onto her bill. They left and hoped that their gesture put a smile back on the man’s face, but of course, they didn’t stick around to confirm that.
On another occasion, they were at a shaved ice truck and the man in front of them didn’t realize that he needed cash to pay for his and his daughter’s shaved ice. My daughter quickly offered to pay for theirs and handed him a ten-dollar bill. She said the man was shocked at first but quickly recovered and asked, “Are you sure? That’s awfully nice.” Her response was, “Not a problem.”
The last story she shared with me I had heard before but I think it’s worth sharing. When my daughter goes to her Dad’s grave to put flowers out she and her daughter take the old silk flowers and place them on someone else’s grave that doesn’t have any. They stand over the stranger’s graveside and say a few words about the deceased and offer up a prayer for their families. When she first told me she did this I thought that was really a very thoughtful thing to do but what each of these acts of giving and kindness really is telling me is that she is planting the seeds of kindness and giving in her daughter. She is teaching her daughter to be kind, to give when she can and that it can be so easy. “The law of giving is very simple: If you want joy, give joy. If love is what you seek, offer love. If you crave material affluence, help others become prosperous.” Deepak Chopra.
I’m glad I asked her to share her ideas with me because with our children being home for the summer, I will focus our weekly kindness challenges on things that can easily be done with our children or grandchildren. Of course, since kindness has no age limit, anyone can do them but sometimes it’s good to have a little help in thinking up something maybe you haven’t done before. Your kindness challenge for the week is to smile at twenty-five people. Simple and contagious! “No act of kindness, however small, is ever wasted.” Aesop. Let’s work together to create a kinder world that will last for generations.
