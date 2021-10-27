From Conway Police Department reports
Stolen cell phone
On Friday, Oct. 22, police responded to a call regarding a stolen cell phone. The victim told police that two weeks ago he was hanging out with a man at his house, noting he didn’t know the man’s name. When he went to use the restroom, he let the stranger use his phone. When he returned to the living room, both the man and the cell phone were gone. The only bit of identification he could provide to the police regarding the identity of the man was his ethnicity and possibly his last name.
Broken window
On Saturday, Oct. 23, police responded to a call about a possible gunshot through someone’s window. The caller told police that at some point that day between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon, someone shot a gun through his living room window. After observing the small hole in the window, police initially said it looked like a hole constant with a bullet, however after looking further, police determined that it was not a bullet hole due to there being no damages inside the house. Police believe that it was made by a pellet instead, but the caller has no clue who could’ve shot through his window.
