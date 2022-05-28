With 3,658 ballots cast across 21 precincts, Van Buren County voters made their intentions known for the May 24 primary election.
Ballots in Arkansas are partisan, and the county, according to figures from the County Clerk’s office, had 3,249 Republican ballots and 361 Democratic ballots, the remaining 48 being nonpartisan.
The upset of the night was incumbent Sheriff Lucas Emberton coming in third place behind sheriff candidates Eric Koonce, with 1,140 votes, and Kenny Lee with 882 votes on the Republican ballot. Emberton received 856 votes.
“I want to thank the county for the opportunity to serve for four years,” Emberton said. “God’s got plans for me somewhere else.”
U.S. Senate Republican race had incumbent John Boozman with 1,715 in-county, followed by challengers Jan Morgan, with 606 votes and Jake Bequette with 631 votes. Statewide, Boozman had a much greater margin, with 58 percent of the votes to Bequette’s 20.6 percent and Morgan’s 18.9 percent.
The Democrat race for Senate was Natalie James 142 votes to Dan Whitfield’s 106 votes over Jack E. Foster’s 87 votes. James took 54 percent of the state votes to Whitfield’s 30.8 percent.
Congressman French Hill took 1,627 votes in the county Republican ballot to challenger Conrad Reynolds 1,344. Statewide the pair were 58.5 percent to 41.4 percent, respectively.
Republican Tim Griffin took a decisive 2,514 votes for state Attorney General to challenger Leon Jones, Jr.’ 396 votes in the county.
Republican Governor candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders had a decisive ballot as well, with 2,539 votes to Frances “Doc” Washburn’s 504 county votes. State-wide Sanders took 83.1 percent of the vote to Washburn.
Reflecting state-wide margins, Democrat Chris Jones took 227 votes in the county above the nearest Challenger Anthony “Tony” Bland’s 47 votes. State-wide Jones took 70.4 percent of the vote to Bland’s, the nearest challenger’s 9.5 percent.
The Republican Lieutenant Governor’s race went to state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge with 1,433 votes ahead of closest challenger Arkansas Senator Jason Rapert with 850 votes. Statewide was a much larger margin, with 53.9 percent of the state going for Rutledge with Rapert, still the closest challenger, with 14.7 percent of the six Republican candidates for that office.
Republican Secretary of State went to incumbent John Thurston with 1,905 votes ahead of challenger Eddie Joe Williams’ 964 votes. The Republican treasurer ballot went to Mark Lowery at 2,227 votes to Matthew Pitsch’s 600 votes. Democrat Ann Beth Gorman took 182 votes in the county to Josh Price’s 147 votes.
Republican State Rep. District 44 incumbent Stan Berry led challenger Dustin Morphis, 87 to 44 votes.
Republican Michael (Mike) Bradford took the Justice of the Peace District 5 race over Kenneth Lemmings, 199 to 77 votes. John Bradford to District 6 over Bailee Roberson in a close 177 to 157.
Will Fosse took Republican Constable for Bradley Township with 124 votes to Justin H. Bracewell’s 113 votes.
In the non-partisan Supreme Court races, Chris Carnahan took 1,461 votes in the county to Robin Wynne’s 1,177 votes, both leading David Sterling who received 597 votes, all for state Supreme Court Position 2. Karen Baker took the state Supreme Court Position 6 vote in the county with 2,374 votes to Gunner DeLay’s 898 votes.
