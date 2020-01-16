June 17, 2019
Site damage assessments conducted while levee system also found eligible for rehabilitation assistance.
Sept. 6, 2019
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approves project information and requests funding.
Sept. 12, 2019
USACE receives engineering and design funding.
Oct. 9, 2019
Project Delivery Team “kickoff meeting” held while engineering and design work continues.
Nov. 26, 2019
A topographic survey of the breach area is conducted.
Dec. 3, 2019
Stakeholder meeting among levee district representatives, affected farmers and county judge held regarding the project status.
Dec. 4, 2019
Rights of entry obtained and topographic surveys completed.
