CLINTON – In what was obviously a difficult decision for the body, the Van Buren County Quorum Court upheld the grievance of a dispatcher who felt she had been improperly fired by the sheriff’s department.
The Dispatcher, Jamie Love, was fired Dec. 30 after being written up for allowing a lawyer into the jail on a Sunday to make a client visit with an inmate. At issue, as the hearing unfolded, was if Love had violated policy which restricts visitors, and if that policy meant a lawyer should be treated the same as any visitor.
The court’s ultimate decision to make was if policy had been followed in ending Love’s employment. Of the nine justices, seven voted that policy had not been followed, with two, justice’s Nickie Brown and Mary Philips, voting policy had been followed.
The decision came after an extended executive session running from 11:15 to 11:50 p.m. as justices debated the merits of the evidence presented. As the roll-call vote was made, upholding Love’s grievance, several justices appeared uneasy, even pained, about their vote which was essentially against Emberton’s firing of Love.
Love was represented by attorney Kent Tester, while the county, and its elected official Sheriff Lucas Emberton, were represented by Carol Crews. Crews is also the 20th Judicial District Prosecutor, as well as the Van Buren County attorney.
Tester and Crews had several spirited back and forths as the various points of evidence were presented and their propriety was debated. Crews frequently referred to these exchanges as “banter.” Frequently Van Buren County Judge Dale James had to rule to one's favor or the other.
As a result of the hearing, Emberton said Love had been offered her former position back.
“We’ve offered to reinstate her to work,” Emberton said in a Monday interview. “We’re going to use this as a learning experience.”
Emberton said his office was working to make sure its policies were up to date.
“We’re going to have to stop everything and review policy,” he said.
The hearing made apparent admitting the lawyer in was due to a policy gray-area about visitors. Love, who had worked as a jailer-dispatcher for 12 years, understood that lawyers there to see a client were to be admitted anytime without exception.
Tester presented a statement from the Arkansas Sheriff’s handbook which supported this view, as well as clarifying that lawyers act as “an officer of the court,” as opposed to a routine member of the public in representing clients.
When Emberton took office, a jail policy was written which increased restriction on visitation of inmates. The policy, which limited “visitors,” did not specifically list lawyers or lawyer visits with clients. In Love’s testimony she told the court she felt the lawyer had the right to visit with his client.
She had asked for clarification if “visitor” and “lawyer” were to be treated the same, but had not gotten an answer, she told the body.
Her allowing the lawyer in on Dec. 22 was the event which resulted in her being fired Dec. 30.
Love had previously been written up for improper cell phone use, which included having a cell phone on hand. This was discovered in one case, for which she was written up, when her phone was used to transmit a suspect’s picture to an officer who was pursuing the man.
In that same event, her phone was used a second time to parse social media in order to get a copy of the wanted man’s girlfriend.
Love had her phone close-at-hand in the office. It was actually used by a second officer assisting the officer in pursuit, the Quorum Court was told. (Love’s husband is a Van Buren County Deputy, and her father-in-law is Clinton Chief of Police John Willoughby.)
A second cell-phone write up occurred, Love told the body, when she had her cell phone on hand waiting for a doctor’s call. (Love, through late 2019, was undergoing a difficult pregnancy. She has since given birth to a healthy child.) She had gotten permission to have her phone by Jail Administrator Mike Shamoon, she told the court, but was told by Chief Deputy Randy Churches that it was his, not Shamoon’s decision for her to have a phone in the office.
The court heard testimony from Shamoon, by phone, that any write-ups done under his signature were dictated by Emberton. Shamoon is now in Northwest Arkansas with a different law enforcement agency.
Emberton said, in a Monday interview, that the reinstatement offer had been made through attorney Jason Owens. Crews said Owens was with the Association of Arkansas Counties, which took over the attorney role as the organization acted under risk management, as a result of the hearing outcome.
