CLINTON – Raised voices marked a special Quorum Court meeting Tuesday night, Feb. 25, as Justices were asked to approve additional funding for the county elections after the election commission had overspent its budget for 2020 – less than two months into the county’s fiscal year.
The request was for $20,000 and was, after pointed questioning of county election commission head Johnny Rhoda, approved.
The county can anticipate money spent for election to be re-paid by the state once an election is certified, but it may not be a full 100% reimbursement based on state board determinations, County Clerk Pam Bradford told the group.
Justices heard from Bradford that the county commission had been warned it was overspending its budget, but continued its spending, purchasing not just voting machines – an expected expense – but signs and office equipment, including a new computer and printer.
Other county departments, when budget line-items fall below or will possibly fall below funded levels, ask the Quorum Court for additional funding, a not-unusual part of any Quorum Court meeting. While this also applies to the election commission, that body did not ask the court for funding during any of its regular sessions, including its monthly meeting Feb. 20.
Van Buren County’s budget has been tight for the past several years. Justice Bryan Tatum, who headed the county’s budget committee in preparing for 2020, said the county budget was built on revenues roughly the same as what it had in 2004.
In a post-meeting statement, Van Buren County Judge Dale James said: “I was made aware of the depth of this oversight [the budget over-run] Feb. 1. I had no idea they [the election commission] had gone through an entire year’s budget by then.”
Justices questioned the need for the funding, citing a number of issues, not the least that the commission had held 25 meetings since Jan. 1, with each meeting paying $125 to two of the commission members, and $150 to commission head Johnny Rhoda.
Justice Bryan Tate pointed out that he had called the state election board and was told in other counties a maximum of 10 meetings was more typical.
Rhoda said the meetings were due to the new election equipment and the attendant training to use the equipment. He held up a stack of manuals, telling the court “We [the commission] had to learn all this.”
As the meeting progressed, James asked where, in the minutes of the meetings, some of which were two-and-a-half hours long, did it show the training took place.
Justice Sara Brown told Rhoda “If I was able to work for two hours and make $150, I’d feel pretty good,” a line which drew chuckles from the court and observers.
Justice Dell Holt scolded Rhoda, telling him that other department heads in the county had “scrimped and saved” in order to meet the 2020 budget, as compared to Rhoda appearing before the court, asking for more money.
Rhoda said he had not been aware the county was under a budget crunch until “late January.”
James shouted in response: “What rock have you been living under?” calming then adding “If everyone overspent like you the county would be $2 million over budget.”
Holt continued to scold, telling Rhoda: “When you’re in charge, the number one job is money. You wasted the county’s money, you don’t have a clue.”
This led to a testy exchange between Holt and Rhoda, until James graveled for order.
Justices had further questions about a text sent by Rhoda when it was discovered the budget was in arrears. The text, partially quoted, ended with words to the effect that the money needed to be forthcoming “… or the county would not have an election.”
Rhoda admitted he should not have made that statement, the county having its election being a number-one priority.
An item touched upon briefly was what was labeled as “Trailergate” by James.
Apparently the new voting equipment for the current election cycle was more than what would fit in a trailer the election commission had used to carry equipment in the past.
According to a Clinton Police report filed Monday, Feb. 24, it had received a complaint of breaking and entering from the area Boy Scouts after a trailer it stored at the County Annex had its locks broken off the door.
According to the police report, James is quoted as being told by Rhoda that he had permission to use the trailer which, per the report, was not the case. Rhoda statements were also recorded in the report.
Toward the end of the report Rhoda tells the investigating officer: “He [Rhoda] said as the Election Commission he had the authority to whatever he needed to do, so it never entered his mind to ask Mr. James [Judge James] for assistance.”
Van Buren County Prosecutor Chad Brown said his office had received the report, but would make no further statement as the matter was still under investigation.
The justices continued pointed questioning on the trailer, but backed off, agreeing it was a matter “for the police.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.