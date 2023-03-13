FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open NCAA Tournament play on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. on TBS against Illinois in Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena.
Arkansas (20-13) is a No. 8 seed while Illinois (20-12) is seeded No. 9. The two are in the Midwest Region. The winner of Arkansas and Illinois will face the winner of No. 1 seed Kansas (27-7) and No. 16 Howard (22-12) on Saturday.
The Razorbacks enter the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row and 36th time in school history. The last time the Razorbacks made it three consecutive years was 2006-2008. It's the third time in school history Arkansas has gained an No. 8 seed.
The Razorbacks, coming off back-to-back NCAA Elite 8 berths, are #21 in the NCAA NET and owns the #3 strength of schedule in the country according to WarrenNolan.com. Also, according to WarrenNolan.com, Arkansas has the #4 non-conference RPI and #7 non-conference strength of schedule. KenPom.com rates Arkansas #19 in the nation.
This will be the sixth meeting between the two teams. Illinois has won the first five. Illinois finished fifth in the Big Ten this season.
Illinois is led by guard Terrance Shannon, 6-6, 215, who is averaging 17.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals. Forward Matthew Mayer, 6-9, 225, enters averaging 12.8 points, 5.5 boards, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Forward Coleman Hawkins, 6-10, 225, is averaging 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, three assists, one steal and 1.2 blocks.
