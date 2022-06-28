The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program (AHPP) has announced its fiscal year 2023 County Courthouse Restoration and Historic Preservation Restoration Grants. Between the two grant categories, a total of nearly $3 million will be awarded to 41 grant recipients.
“We are proud to facilitate these resources to preserve and enrich communities across Arkansas,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. “The projects that these grants fund enhance the quality of life and quality of place in Arkansas. Having strong connections to our past drives community engagement, and it bolsters economic development.”
Arkansas Heritage Director Jimmy Bryant expanded on the importance of these grants to Arkansas cities and counties.
“AHPP’s County Courthouse Restoration Grants and Historic Preservation Restoration Grants assist the people of Arkansas with the vital task of restoring our historic properties,” Bryant said. “These properties serve as a source of community pride and a local tie to our state’s history and the importance of historic preservation. The AHPP is part of ensuring that these places remain to tell the story of Arkansas.”
In existence since 1988, the County Courthouse Restoration Grant Program encourages and promotes the preservation and continued use of Arkansas’s historic courthouses by providing financial assistance for repair and rehabilitation work. The program is funded by a grant to the AHPP by the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council using Arkansas Real Estate Transfer Tax funds. County Courthouse Restoration Grants are awarded annually. Since its inception, the program has provided $28 million in grants for rehabilitation work to 79 courthouses and annexes in 64 counties.
This year $2,227,946 in grant funding was awarded to 25 grant applicants. The courthouse grant recipients, proposed projects and award amounts are:
Benton County, Bentonville, condition assessment and master plan, $18,500.
Bradley County, Warren, clock tower, second floor and interior plaster repairs, $64,175.
Calhoun County, Hampton, window repair/painting and roof repair, $120,500.
Carroll County, Berryville, windows/doors/mortar/tuckpointing repair, ADA access and electrical, $54,145.
Cleveland County, Rison, masonry wall restoration, $76,830.
Craighead County, Jonesboro, partial roof replacement, $93,000
Crawford County, Van Buren, remove and replace deteriorated wood windows, $114,00.
Dallas County, Fordyce, repair cornice/coping/paint and replace shingle roofing, $92,500.0
Garland County, Hot Springs, replace lower terra cotta units and supports, and repair plaster, $125,182.
Greene County, Paragould, replace roof, $104,966.
Hot Spring County, Malvern, replace sewer system piping, $185,100.
Izard County, Melbourne, exterior access ladder to the roof, $20,000.
Jackson County, Newport, restoration of south side windows, $44,340.
Johnson County, Clarksville, renovation of basement bathrooms/ADA accessibility, $155,429.
Miller County, Texarkana, masonry restoration, $182,184.
Monroe County, Clarendon, restore window/transom units, paint/seal windows and scrape/paint lintels, $40,756.
Montgomery County, Mount Ida, restore exterior envelope and add attic insulation, $33,658.
Ouachita County, Camden, limestone entrance/clock repair and masonry cleaning/restoration, $62,175.
Phillips County, Helena-West Helena, replace and modify heating portion of central heating, ventilation and air conditioning plant, $209,755.
Prairie County, Des Arc, new membrane roof/flashing and clock tower roof, hatch and weathervane, $59,653.
Scott County, Waldron, preservation plan, $20,000.
Union County, El Dorado, column in antis bearing shelf cleaning/tuckpointing and atrium roof replacement, $147,200.
Washington County, Fayetteville, restoration/replacement of entrance doors and window replacement, $95,000.
Woodruff County, Augusta, clean and repair gutters, remove, install and paint plaster, $41,398.
Yell County, Dardanelle, structural steel column and window repair, $67,500.
The Historic Preservation and Restoration Grant Program encourages and promotes preservation of Arkansas’s historic resources by providing financial assistance for restoration of historic properties. The program is funded by proceeds from the Arkansas Real Estate Transfer Tax. The program has provided $12 million through grants to 277 properties since its inception in 1996.
This year $755,662. in grant funding was awarded to 16 applicants. The Historic Preservation and Restoration Grant recipients, proposed projects and award amounts are:
Carroll County, Eureka Springs, Carnegie Public Library, new copper flashing at built-in gutter and limestone joints, $92,203.
Carroll County, Eureka Springs, Eureka Springs Cemetery Commission, International Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery, rehabilitate 225 feet of wrought iron fence, $9,999.
Cross County, Wynne, Wynne Downtown Revitalization, Women’s Progressive Club, concrete steps, doors, windows and roof repair, $25,137.
Drew County, Jerome, Drew County Historical Society and Museum, Jerome School, roof, masonry wall and window repair, paint doors and windows, install three doors, $44,316.
Garland County, Hot Springs, People Helping Others Excel By Example (PHOEBE), John Lee Webb House, brick masonry tuckpointing, $27,479.
Garland County, Hot Springs, Visitor’s Chapel A.M.E., masonry tuckpointing, $81,666.
Logan County, Paris, Paris First United Methodist Church, Methodist Episcopal Church, north stairwell restoration, $25,786.
Phillips County, Helena, Helena Museum of Phillips County, preservation/restoration of windows in Library Hall, $32,000.
Pope County, Russellville, city of Russellville, Latimore Tourist Home, moving to a new location, $34,667.
Prairie County, Des Arc, city of Des Arc, Legion Hut Des Arc, remove overhang, replace roof and logs, and repoint chimney/foundation piers, $29,966.
Prairie County, Des Arc, Des Arc Public Schools, Des Arc High School Home Economics building, masonry, restore window and south door, repair exterior wood and provide ADA access, $93,793.
Prairie County, Hazen, Prairie County Historical Center, Inc., Kocourek & Son Hardware, repoint masonry on west elevation, restore one double-hung window, $30,934.
Pulaski County, Little Rock, Junior League of Little Rock, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) Elks Club, replace scupper, test north wall and repair interior walls, $85,291.
Union County, El Dorado, city of El Dorado, Goodwin Field Administration Building, building envelope stabilization, $84,320.
Union County, El Dorado, South Arkansas Historical Preservation Society, John Newton House, ADA accessible restroom, roof repair, wall/floor gap, handrail and siding repair, $45,267.
Washington County, Winslow, Ozark Folkways, Muxen Building, vapor barrier in crawlspace, roof/window damage and rainwater infiltration repair, $12,838.
“The AHPP’s grant programs help the guardians of our state’s cultural resource treasures to protect the past as we work together toward a prosperous future,” AHPP Director and Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Scott Kaufman said. “We are proud to be a part of keeping these places around for future generations to enjoy.”
To learn more about the application process for AHPP-awarded grants, visit http://www.arkansashistoric preservation.com.
For more information about County Courthouse Restoration Grants and Historic Preservation Restoration Grants, please contact Heather Carter, AHPP grants analyst at 501-324-9883 or heather.carter@arkansas.gov.
