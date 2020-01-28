Robbie Miller, 91, of Mayflower, passed peacefully in Conway, Arkansas, on Jan. 26, 2020. She was born April 13, 1928, in Mayflower to the late J.L. and Lillie Satterfield Miller. She was also preceded in death by her son, Allan Miller.
She is survived by her sons, Gale (Tommie) Miller, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Monte Miller of Mayflower, Arkansas; eight grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
