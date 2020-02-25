Donna G. Rogers has joined BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) as a vice president and relationship manager in Conway, Arkansas.
Rogers, who has more than 30 years of banking experience, will be responsible for managing and growing commercial banking relationships within the local market. She most recently served at a mid-sized financial institution, based in Conway, Arkansas, where she specialized in commercial lending, consumer lending and consumer real estate.
Rogers received an associate’s degree in secretarial science and business from Westark Community College in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She is a graduate of the American Bankers Association’s Commercial Lending School.
Rogers is an auxiliary board member of the Women’s Shelter of Central Arkansas and a member of the Business Networking Institute. In 2018, she participated in the Conway Area Leadership Institute and was named to the Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame.
