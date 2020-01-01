LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has announced the Consumer’s Guide to Arkansas Farm Machinery Lemon Law Guidebook is available. Digital copies can be downloaded and hard copies can also be ordered through the official website.
Rutledge supported and helped guide the Arkansas New Farm Machinery Quality Assurance Act (commonly known as the Arkansas Farm Machinery Lemon Law) to its passage by the 2019 General Assembly. The Act establishes a “lemon law” type protection for consumers purchasing new self-propelled farm machinery and equipment.
“Arkansas farmers have enough on their plate without being concerned that they are buying faulty equipment,” Rutledge said. “The Farm Machinery Lemon Law will help farmers worry less about equipment and more about producing the agricultural goods that underpin our economy.”
The Consumer Protection Division of the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office prepared the guidebook to explain the rights and obligations of consumers under the Arkansas Farm Machinery Lemon Law.
This law applies to new farm machinery purchased or leased on or after Jan. 1, 2020, that exhibits at least one nonconformity during the first 12 months or the first 600 hours of service.
If the problem cannot be repaired, the consumer is entitled to choose either a comparable replacement or the repurchase of the farm machinery by the manufacturer.
The Arkansas Farm Machinery and the Automobile Lemon Law Guidebooks are now free and available to the public.
Dealers can order the printed versions of the guidebooks through ArkansasAG.gov/LemonLaw.
Rutledge is the 56th Attorney General of Arkansas, and the first woman and first Republican in state history to be elected as AG.
She has significantly increased the number of arrests and convictions against online predators who exploit children and con artists who steal taxpayer money through Social Security Disability and Medicaid fraud.
She has held roundtable meetings and Mobile Office hours in every county of the state each year.
and launched a Military and Veterans Initiative. She has led efforts to roll back government regulations that hurt job creators, fight the opioid epidemic, teach internet safety, combat domestic violence and make the office the top law firm for Arkansans.
