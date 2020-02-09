Well we got just enough snow and it lasted just the right amount of time. I am glad it is gone and not like the first year we lived in Scotland. That year the kids did not go to school many days in January and February. I think it snowed every Sunday and never seemed to melt. I came from the dessert and I thought we had made a very bad mistake. Now I would not want to live anywhere else.
We had a great breakfast last week and a good crowd and we thank each of you for coming and for your support. Our next Breakfast will be on Saturday March 7 and we serve at 8 a.m. Plan to come to the Scotland School Cafeteria and join us for Breakfast. We will expect you and have the coffee ready.
The Senior Center will have their Music Jamboree on February 21 and they play from 7 until 9 p.m. Plan on coming and if you play or sing join in. If you Listen come and do that. Everyone has a great time.
While looking at the calendar I just realized this is LEAP YEAR so we will have 29 days in February this year. As a kid I had a hard time understanding why we had an extra day every four years and my Grandpa would try to make explain it to me and that just got me more confused more. It was a long time before I figured out that he was having a lot of fun out of me. Good memories.
Have a great weak stay warm dry and safe. If you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will get it into the paper.
