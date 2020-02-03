Another week has arrived and I do not know where the last one went. I know it passed way to fast. Tomorrow is the First Saturday Breakfast and it seems that we just had one.
I want to say how nice it was to see all of the family and friends that came to the Scotland School Cafeteria to help Gene (Avis) Black celibate her 95th birthday. Congratulations, Gene.
Just a reminder that we rent the cafeteria out for just such occasions because of all of the room in the cafeteria and the convenience of having a crowd that can spread out and visit and the kids can play outside. Just call James Burns and he can reserve it for you. I never want to have a crowd in my small house. I can go home after we are finished and sit down and relax and think about the good time we had.
Sunday is Groundhog Day so maybe the little fellow will not see his shadow and we will not have 6 more weeks of winter and spring will be around around the corner and everyone will be ready to plant gardens and enjoy the warm weather.
Have a great week and stay warm and safe and if you have Scotland news call James Burns ar 592-3935 and he will get it in the paper for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.