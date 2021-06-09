This has been a very nice week and the weather has been so nice that I just wanted to stay out doors. So I found several jobs that needed to be done and I enjoyed the warm sunshine and got those jobs done too.
I went to the HUGE Yard Sale at the Scotland Senior Center. There were lots of nice thing. I bought a couple of things that still had the tags on them and were really nice and found some dishes that were just the size that I needed. Then I had to leave or I would have broken my promise, that I would not purchase anything that I really did not need. That does not mean I will not weaken and go back tomorrow to see if I missed anything that I just might need.
Decoration and Home Coming time is here and the cemeteries have been manicured and look so beautiful with all of the flowers on display. It is time for all of the folks to come and remember their loved ones and to visit with family and friends. Everyone brings plenty of food so they can share with everyone. As they go home they all think of the happy memories and how nice it was to see everyone again and are making plans to be there the next year. They are also thankful that they can gather together again and things are getting back to normal again.
We still have a lot of sick folks in our community so let’s all remember them in our prayers and also find a way to cheer them up.
If you have Scotland news call 592-3935 and we will get it in the Scotland news when we write it next week. I almost forgot to tell you the Scotland Senior Center is starting the Pool Tournaments again this week and on the third Friday night, they will start the music again. Let’s all plan on being there and enjoy the music.
