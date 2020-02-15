Brrr_- Winter is here again but the daffodils are blooming and some of the trees are getting color. I think spring is just around the corner, so we can all smile and get ready to smell the flowers.
I hope everyone had a great Valentine day and enjoyed all of the dinners and cards and gifts. That is the things that make happy memories.
Do not forget the Scotland Senior Center will have their music night on February 21 so make plans to come and have a great time. Those of you that have not been coming we would like to see you back again.
I do not have anything else in my notes so, have a safe, warm week and stay dry.. If you have Scotland news you can call 592-3935 and we will get it in the paper.
