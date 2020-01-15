Two men were arrested Monday morning during a multi-agency investigation that led authorities to a residence just outside of Greenbrier.
The investigation was spearheaded by the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of the 20th Judicial District Drug Task Force. During the investigation, FCSO spokesman Erin Stone said authorities obtained a search warrant for a Blackjack Road residence.
The search warrant was conducted Monday morning. Several agencies including the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and Street Crime Unit, Arkansas State Police and the Stone County Sheriff’s Office helped execute the search warrant.
Having multiple agencies on deck during this investigation helped authorities to smoothly execute the search warrant at the Blackjack Road residence Monday morning, Stone said.
“For as large as this search warrant was, the ability for so many agencies to come together and it operate so smooth is very important,” she told the Log Cabin Democrat. “The teams were able to get in there, make a couple arrests and recover many stolen items. It was a big recovery for us all and we cannot thank Conway PD, state police, the 20th Judicial Drug Task Force and Stone County enough. We all have each other’s back, and we’re there to get a job done and it really showed with the execution of this search warrant.”
While conducting the search warrant, police recovered several stolen items and more than 10.5 ounces of methamphetamine.
Of the items recovered during the search included two vehicles that had been reported stolen, an all-terrain vehicle, a tractor and a utility trailer, sheriff’s office officials said.
Robert C. Hartje, 58, and Darrin Masterson, 50, were arrested in connection to the multi-agency investigation.
While formal charges have not yet been filed in the case against Hartje and Masterson, the two face several felony charges including drug trafficking, maintaining a drug premises, and possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver. Masterson faces an additional possession of a controlled substance charge as well.
If charged and ultimately found guilty, the two men potentially face life sentences because drug trafficking is a Class Y felony. Class Y felonies carry a sentence range of 10-40 years or life in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
