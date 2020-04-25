Launching its first #SelfieTree contest, the Arkansas Urban Forestry Council (AUFC), in partnership with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division, will be giving away trees for the best tree selfies over the next month.
The #SelfieTree is a Facebook contest by AUFC and the Forestry Division in honor of Arbor Day in an effort to promote tree planting across the state. Arkansans are encouraged to go outside and take a selfie with a tree, post it to Facebook using #SelfieTree and tag the Arkansas Urban Forestry Council.
“Though tree planting community events have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, we still want to actively encourage Arkansans to learn about tree conservation,” said Anthony Whittington, AUFC president.
Arkansans with the most likes on the #SelfieTree post will win either a four-to five-foot-tall potted tree or 10 pin oak saplings. Winners will be announced on May 1, 8, 15 and 22.
“Studies have found that people who have access to trees, whether in their own yards or nearby in their communities, feel more empowered, less stressed, and better able to cope with illness and anxiety,” said Kristine Thomason, Urban & Community Forestry Coordinator.
