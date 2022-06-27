Michael Shamoon announced his candidacy as an independent for Van Buren County sheriff.
"Most of y’all know me and know that I was raised in Shirley, Arkansas, to Michael and Jackie Shamoon. I have two sisters, Summer, and Elizabeth," Shamoon said. "I am 48 years old, married with one child. I served my country in the United States Navy for several years before being honorably discharged and starting my law enforcement career."
Shamoon began his law enforcement career with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office in 1998 as a jailer/dispatcher for Sheriff Mike Bridges. He said his goal at the time was to be in the patrol division someday.
In 1999, he went to work for the Clinton Police Department.
"Chief Toney Parrish sent me to ALETA (Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy) where I spent the next 12 weeks training to serve and protect my community," Shamoon said. "In 2001, I took a position with Arkansas Highway Police. I attended their 26-week training academy and FTO program. After graduating from their intensive training academy, I spent five years in West Memphis, Arkansas, where I became proficient in criminal and drug interdictions.
"In 2005, I applied and was given the opportunity to work for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. After attending their 21-week training course, I became a game warden, and worked just about every part of this beautiful state."
In 2006, Shamoon became a law enforcement instructor, teaching at the Game and Fish Training Academy in Mayflower, Arkansas, along with his regular duties.
"I’m a certified General Law Enforcement Instructor, Firearms Instructor, SSGT Instructor (self-defense and grappling techniques instructor) Drug Recognition Expert Instructor (DRE), Standardized Field Sobriety Instructor (SFST), OC (pepper spray) Instructor, Defensive Vehicle and Boating Operation Instructor and much more," Shamoon said. "I have a combined total of over 10,000 training hours in my career rivaling any other law enforcement officer in this state and most of the country.
"I was responsible for thousands of dollars of state-owned equipment during my tenure there. I was the supervisor in charge of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Honor Guard division, supervising 24 members with equipment and a budget for over eight years. I was a member of the Disaster Response Team, Special Operations (covert) Unit as well as an instructor for other local, county and state agencies."
In 2017, Shamoon took a position as a unit training supervisor for the Arkansas Department of Correction, where he trained the new cadets. He was also responsible for the yearly and in-service training for more than 540 civilian and law enforcement personnel.
"During this time, I worked part time for the Saline County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy Sheriff to keep my certifications current," Shamoon said. "In 2019, I came back to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office to get closer to home and family, where I assumed the title of jail administrator, SRT team member and also training officer for the department. In 2020, I was offered a federal law enforcement officer position with the United States government, where I am currently employed.
"I’ve decided to run for the office of sheriff in Van Buren County, the county I was raised in and love dearly. I believe with the vast knowledge and extensive skill set that I’ve gained throughout my career, I would be able to lead this sheriff’s office in a positive and professional direction. I pride myself in a common-sense approach to law enforcement, bringing safety and security to the citizens of this great county. That to me, is a peace of mind that the citizen of Van Buren County deserve."
Shamoon said he's running as an independent "because I do not believe that a political party should control or influence an elected officials’ actions or principles."
"I will work for the citizens of Van Buren County in a constitutional and professional manner if elected as your next sheriff," he said. "I’m making plans to have town hall meetings throughout the county. I will be scheduling places, dates and times in the near future. Thank you very much for giving me this opportunity to address you all."
He encourages anyone with questions, to call or message him at 501-206-7227.
Below are some of the certifications and training Shamoon gained through his career:
- Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.
- Arkansas Highway Police Training Academy.
- Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Academy.
- Arkansas Department of Correction Training Academy.
- Federal Law Enforcement Training Academy.
- Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) Homeland Security Use of Force Training.
- United States Department of Transportation Drug Interdiction Assistance Program, Commercial Motor Vehicle Criminal/Drug Interdiction Certificate.
- Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) Drug Law Enforcement School for Patrol Officers.
- 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force Basic Identification of Clandestine Labs.
- Department of Justice, United States Attorney’s Office Ethics and Excellence in Law Enforcement.
- Department of Justice, Office of the United States Attorney, Criminal Immigration Training.
- ILEETA, (International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association Certification.
- MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving for the most BUI’s (Boating Under the Influence) Certificate.
- Corp. Of Engineers, Greers Ferry Lake Officer of the Year.
- Civil Process Certificate.
- Workplace Diversity Training Certificate.
- PPCT (Pressure Point Control Tactics) Certified.
- SSGT (Self Defense and Grappling Techniques) Instructor.
- Basic, General, Intermediate, Advanced and Senior Certificates.
- Police Radar and Lidar Certified.
- Drug Recognition Expert.
- Drug Recognition Expert Instructor.
- SFST (Standardized Field Sobriety Testing) Certified.
- SFST (Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and Tops) Instructor.
- Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute, Use of Force certified
- Expert Marksman.
- Police Firearms Instructor.
- General Law Enforcement Instructor.
- OC Pepper Spray Instructor.
- Train the Trainer Certified.
- Arkansas Methamphetamine Summit Certificate.
- 15th annual (IACP)(International Chiefs of Police) Training Conference on Drugs, Alcohol, and Impaired Drivers.
- Arkansas Criminal Justice Institutes Introduction to Drugged Drivers.
- Critical Incident Stress Management, Group Crisis Intervention Certification.
- BAC Senior Operator Certified.
- United Stated Department of Commerce, Sever Weather Spotters Course
- Thompson Defensive Driver School.
- University of Missouri, North American Standard Vehicle Inspection and Examination Training Course.
- University of Missouri, North American Standard Driver Inspection Training Course.
- University of Missouri, Basic Hazardous Material Inspection Training Course.
- FEMA I.S 00.100c.
- I.S 00. 200c.
- I.S 00.800c.
- United States Department of Transportation CPR, First Aid and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Certified.
- More than 40 letters of Commendation and Appreciation.
- Multiple Inservice Training Certifications.
- United States Navy: HM-15.
- Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.