Braveheart is a 1995 historical drama film directed and co-produced by Mel Gibson who portrays Sir William Wallace, a late 13-century Scottish warrior. William Wallace was a freedom fighter for Scotland and Ireland against England. Mary Anne Gunter is a 21st-century warrior who is a freedom fighter for her clients against mental illness. One of the more poignant quotes in the movie is “Every man dies, not every man really lives.” Mary Anne has a passion for helping her clients learn how to really live life to its fullest. She has a true passion for helping people to evaluate and understand their thoughts, emotions, and behaviors and how to improve their quality of life.
“I've always loved the mental health field.” After working as a psychiatric nurse and raising a family Mary Anne found that now was her time to do something for herself. That something was to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming a psychologist so she went back to school at a time when most of her friends were retiring. “I figure better late than never. I love mental health and I do Christian counseling as well but I treat all people, from all walks of life. I've never had a client that I said I won't treat you. Never. I pride myself on that. This office is a warm welcoming and safe place. When people come in here what is said does not leave this room. I'm a fierce advocate of HIPAA.”
HIPAA is a federal law that sets standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient's consent or knowledge. Many people are embarrassed to let anyone know that they are seeking help. “I've had people, understandably so, come to me and say what if I come to your office and my neighbor sees my car here?” Why would people find this embarrassing when it takes great courage and bravery to realize that there is a problem, an issue and you are seeking help? Isn't it more important that you seek help? “It is a strength, it's an admirable thing to do, to ask for help. If something in your life is creating a problem it's admirable to realize that there is something you need help with. I firmly believe in this, I stand by this, everybody gets stuck, I get stuck. We all have issues. Everyone in the world could use some counseling. Some sit downtime to talk. I'm transparent, I've been to counseling, I've had my traumas, I have my junk, and I struggle with things every day. I've had people say 'well aren't you special, you know everything'. I don't' know everything, I don't know any more than anybody else does. All I've got is a staggering student loan and a big stack of books. But I tell people we are in this together and we will find the answers, together.”
“Carl Rodgers was the father of something called client-centered therapy and I love this concept. I've based my practice on this. When we sit down together I'm human and there's nothing that we can't share with one another. We are doing this together. There is no shame. You are not judged. I care about you, I care about what you are going through. I always say that I look for the good. I was taught to look for the good and when I look for the good I've never not found it. There is always good in people.” The challenge, the battle, is to not give up until you find the good but first be willing to seek it. Sometimes it's tough but the reward far exceeds the challenge.
We have counselors in our schools, there are counseling clinics in most communities so is there still the same level of shame today that there was say back in the 60's when you told someone you were going to counseling? “I think that this is changing and I think a lot of that is by us normalizing it. Everybody has struggles. We all struggle. I try to be really open with people when they sit down with me. I had someone sit down with me a long time ago and you could tell by the body language that they were all closed off and they said that they felt intimidated to talk to me. They worried that I was going to judge them, laugh at them, and reject them. They worried that I wasn't going to like them. Those kinds of things. I'm very open, I struggle too and we are in this together. There are no judgments, talk to me. You are safe here. Instead of fighting and battling your feelings, your emotions, accept them. Don't deny them, minimize them, ignore them or pretend they don't exist let's do something different and radical. Let's turn around and maybe if we don't embrace the problem we accept it and you begin to have some curiosity about it and say I'm Mary Ann and I've got some great strengths over here and some weaknesses and some fears over here and vulnerabilities over here and I'm going to accept them. I'm going to accept the whole pie and I'm gonna do my best.”
Mary Anne treats all ages and she addresses a wide range of issues. You name it, family counseling, Holistic trauma therapy, parenting counseling, and solution focus therapy. She is currently working on leading a co-dependency and shame course. It's a course, not therapy, that is open to the community. Over a 10-12 weekly session at her office, online, or through zoom.
Humans are not meant to be solitary individuals. We need people in our lives. We need connection. We need to have boundaries. “It's amazing doing this work, it's a privilege. I say a prayer in the mornings over this room, over the work that is done in this room, that the people that seek my help are healed. I'll believe this to my dying day, that God gave me this heart, this passion, I see this field as a healing field of people.”
Mel Gibson in his role as Sir William Wallace fought on the battlefield for freedom. Mary Anne's fight is similar in her battle for freedom from mental health issues that prevent us from living our lives to the fullest. Mary Anne has a Brave Heart and compassion to serve and love each one of us as the very unique, not perfect, individuals that we are. Now is the time. Don't put off your mental health. Would you put off a heart procedure if you were told it could save your life and that without it you would surely die? No, probably not, so please don't treat your mental health any differently. Mary Anne is there for you, she will work with you so that even if you have financial concerns she has the solutions. You are not alone. This year's mental health month theme is “Back to Basics”. Those basics include getting professional help if you need it. Connect with others. Stay positive. Get physically active. Help others. Get enough sleep and develop coping skills that work for you. Give Mary Anne a call, she'll help you win the battle. Together your war cry will be, I am! You are not alone, Sincera Wellness, LLC, 501-238-2557.
