The Shirley City Council discussed upcoming elections and more during its regular meeting July 11.
All municipal positions, including the mayor and recorder/treasurer, will be up for election in November. Alderman Margaret Earnhart said she believes the filing period will be the first two weeks in August.
Aldermen discussed the Bloomfield/Morgan lease on the Vintage Red Rooster, which Mayor Lisa Hackett said expired July 1. The mayor said the group had requested renewing with a four-year lease rather than a two-year one. After a discussion, aldermen agreed they would prefer to renew for two years with no changes to the lease amount. All present council members voted in favor of the unchanged two-year lease renewal. Recorder/Treasurer Melissa Worthing will prepare a lease renewal for signatures.
The council also discussed the need to set guidelines for the Van Buren County Aging program’s Thursday lunches at the Shirley Community Center. Mayor Hackett said it has come to her attention that following the well-attended meals, trash was not being taken out and the tables were not getting cleaned. The council discussed asking attendees of the lunch to take out the trash and wipe off the tables that were used after the lunch.
Mayor Hackett provided the council with the following updates:
Valley Drive (or Ruth Hodges Road) needed to be bladed as well as the little branch crossing by Ms. Hodges house. She will contact Laland Huggins for an estimate.
Brandon Gardner, a part-time city employee, had managed to soften up the hardened pile of cold mix the city had and patched the places on Jones Road that were needed.
The area on Mountain Meadows Road that Huggins cut to put in the new culvert had only been covered with gravel. Patching the area will be done next week.
A new problem along crossing on Guffey Lane. She said that the crossing that had been repaired earlier was now washed out. Dirt from one area of the adjoining property was being sold, creating new ruts that now run through the area rather than into the river. Everything under the crossing has been washed away leaving only the thick blacktop in place. She said that she had the county judgecome over to look at it and she put up caution signs in the area for the time being. Mayor Hackett will contact Roger Quarles to get an estimate to repair the area.
The train bridge across the river was in bad shape. The second pylon was washed out, and the majority of the wood along the bridge was rotted. She said the county judge was going to meet with Sen. Missy Irving on Thursday to discuss infrastructure funding to repair the bridge.
The required site meeting to apply for the 2022/2023 FUN park grant had been completed and most everything needed was ready to send for funding.
She has started a list of streets for the state overlay program. The streets were Jones Road, River Road, McKinney Drive, Guffey and John Henry roads, Fourth St., Lightfoot Drive, Bucks Lane and Depot Road. She asked the council to come up with any other roads in need. She told the council that once the application for the program was sent in, it would be 2023/2024 before any work was begun.
Lastly, Fairfield Bay will host a Moonshine Festival Nov. 4-5. Ricky Skaggs will be performing. The mayor said that Fairfield Bay asked if Shirley would allow people to park in the area. The Bay will be running a shuttle from Shirley to the festival. It was suggested that the city of Shirley could charge $20 per car for parking, she said.
The next Shirley City Council is set for Aug. 8.
