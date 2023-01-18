The Shirley City Council held its monthly city council meeting on Jan. 9 where Mayor Lisa Hackett discussed that the city was approved by the State Aid Street Committee to receive funding for its overlay street project.
The State Aid Street Committee approved $285,750 in State Aid Street Funds for Shirley’s project to overlay 1.92 miles of city streets.
Mayor Hackett said at the meeting that the actual overlay won’t happen until next year but that there were several streets that were in need of being widened and prepped for the overlay. Hackett said that she is working on getting estimates to get plans in motion to do the work.
The city council also discussed upcoming fundraising lunches including a senior lunch program scheduled for Jan. 24.
There was also discussion on the need for a fundraiser for the restoration of the Original Bank of Shirley to purchase and install the new windows needed on the front of the building.
Justice of the Peace Sarah Brown also began the city council meeting by swearing in the re-elected council members.
