HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. - The Army Corps of Engineers is hosting Greers Ferry Lake Shoreline Management Plan draft workshops Feb. 24-25 to share information about the update process and to collect public comments concerning shoreline activity around the lake.
The workshops will be held at the following locations: Feb. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p. m., Heber Springs Community Center, 201 Bobbie Jean, Heber Springs, Arkansas; Feb. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p. m., Fairfield Bay Lions Club, 365 Dave Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay, Arkansas. Anyone interested in the future of shoreline activity use around Greers Ferry Lake is invited to drop in anytime during the workshops.
At the public workshops, representatives from the Corps of Engineers will answer questions from the public about the shoreline management plan or the process.
The workshops will also allow Corps personnel to gather information from other agencies, local residents and lake visitors. Comments on the shoreline management plan update are being taken now through March 13, 2020.
The shoreline management plan for Greers Ferry Lake establishes policy and furnishes guidelines for the protection and conservation of the desirable environmental characteristics of the shoreline while maintaining a balance between public and private shoreline use.
For more information about the shoreline management plan update process visit the following website: https://go.usa.gov/xyAcf .
