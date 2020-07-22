Sign of the times

Faith Henrickson of Fairfield Bay sells masks she’s crafted from a table outside her home. Henrickson has been selling masks in the area, including setting up in the park at Fairfield Bay. Business is good, she stated.

 By ALEX KIENLEN / Editor

