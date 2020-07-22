Sign of the times

#COVID-19
- FCSO says it will assist businesses with mask complaints
- Confirmed coronavirus cases at FCDC
- Volunteers handing out free food for fourth consecutive week
- CHDC has 92 active COVID-19 cases
- Food assistance available on Tuesday
- Inmate populations at a 10-year low in Faulkner County
- Sunday parade celebrates WWII vet's 95th birthday
- Council approves establishing $200K credit line during pandemic
- Greenbrier park nearing completion
- Brothers hope residents 'don't lose heart'
- Conway teen missing out on senior activities remains focused on his future
- State officials release statements on clinic's noncompliance
- Temporary testing site opening Friday in Greenbrier
- Conway Christian: Keeping students on quarantine engaged is a must
- UCA announces plans for spring commencement
- Renewal Ranch receives donation
- Ridgemere seniors hosting community egg hunt
- Conway to host weekly update to address district questions
- Gov. Hutchinson gives State of the State address
- Pastor's column: Do you have the right shoes?
- One for all and all for one
- Athletic Support: “Collegiate sports for fun or money?”
- Sheriff issues guidelines on mask enforcement
- Highway 65 accident claims two
- Business of the week: Furgerson's Choctaw Marina
- The Shade Tree Jammers
- Giving Matters: Partake in a Kindness Recharge
- UCA student creates health care organization for minorities
- Nearly 70% choose on-site instruction
- Governor issues statewide mask mandate
- FCSO says it will assist businesses with mask complaints
- McNew family honored during bridge dedication
- 7/16/2020 Police Beat
- Vilonia resident donates homemade face masks to community
- Guy-Perkins PTO buys students' supplies
- 7/18/2020 Police Beat
- Marc Alan Roberts
