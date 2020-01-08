Significant weather expected this week

The National Weather Service, Little Rock, is sounding a cautionary note about weather due in the state the latter half of the week in to Saturday, with Friday into Saturday being the greatest concern.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook is for a Large Part of Arkansas has been issued
The latest forecast update at press-time, issued Tuesday morning, Jan. 7 at 7 a.m., states:
“This is looking more and more like a significant event. Now is the time to prepare.”
The weather event is being triggered by an arriving cold front.
From the service:
“An active pattern is expected later this week, especially Friday and Saturday. A storm system will arrive from the southern Plains, and will likely trigger areas of heavy to excessive rain and severe storms.”
While the service states that southern Arkansas will see the worst of this weather event, central, including north-central, Arkansas will be affected.
The service states:
“As of this morning, it appears two to more than five inches of rain could fall across Arkansas. The heaviest rain is expected from west central through central into northeast sections of the state (from Mena through Clinton and Little Rock and on toward Jonesboro and Corning).
Severe weather (tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail) is favored over southwest sections of the state.
A weather map issued in conjunction with the Tuesday morning forecast showed a 15 percent probability of severe weather for north-central Arkansas, with a 30 percent probability to the west and south of Little Rock.
While the possibility of tornadoes is included in the forecast, the primary concern for north-central Arkansas appears to be possible flooding due to heavy rains – although this could change depending up on the track taken by the storm.
The service states: “The storm track will be very important, and will determine where the heaviest rain falls, and how much severe weather materializes.
A more northerly track will skew the heaviest rain to the north, with more of the state affected by severe storms.
A track to the south will move the heaviest rain to the south, will mean less severe weather, and could result in light wintry precipitation in northern and western Arkansas as colder air arrives Saturday.”
High winds are also expected, beginning Thursday, as the arriving cold front makes its way into the state.
Significant weather is not unusual for this time of year, as arriving cold fronts push unstable air, usually marked by precipitation, ahead of them as they move across the country.
