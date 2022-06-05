Kindness knows no age limit. At a recent event, Cupcakes, and Characters, I witnessed two young girls show kindness without prompting from an adult and take it upon themselves to jump in and help with the event. Brie and River are rock stars! When our Belle from Beauty and the Beast didn't show up Brie stepped in and explained to all our guests that Belle was under the weather today and that's why she wasn't there. She went on to explain that she was filling in for her. Brie was dressed as a princess herself so she assumed her role, stood in front of Belle's backdrop, and did a great job letting her guests take photos with her.
While Brie was busy in front of the camera River was busy helping her grandmother play hostess. River, dressed as a mini Belle, helped hand out water and cupcakes to our guests. She ran around making sure that everyone had what they needed including the Grinch! Everyone knows how grumpy the Grinch can be, well River was having none of that and with her kind persuasion and several cupcakes later I do believe that I saw the Grinch smile! Truly a magical moment.
“How far that little candle throws his beams! So shines a good deed in a weary world.” Shakespeare. These two little girls let their little light of kindness shine and played a very important part in helping to make this event very successful with plenty of smiles on the young and old alike.
Teaching children to be kind is one of the kindest things you can do. Not only will the children feel good about themselves but you are planting the seeds of kindness that will grow and stay with that child as they become adults. Kindness makes the world a better place for us all. “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” Aeosp.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to show, by example, an act of kindness to a child and then encourage and help them to carry out their own acts of kindness. Share with that child ways that you have shown kindness and ask them how they would like to show kindness to others. Our children are out of school for the summer. Making a list of kindness challenges for their summer should keep them busy and maybe help chase away the “I'm bored blues” that sneak up during the summer months. There are plenty of lists online to help you come up with acts of kindness if you need some suggestions.
Children have wonderful imaginations. You never know what they might come up with. Brie and River were perfect examples of pure and giving hearts that didn't even realize how important what they were doing was to everyone who attended the event that day. I'm not sure what the future holds for these two young girls but whatever they want to be when they grow up, one thing is for sure, I know they will always be kind. John F. Kennedy once said, “Children are the world's most valuable resource and its best hope for the future.” What a beautiful world we will have when we raise our children to be kind.
