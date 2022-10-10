The Southside Southerners bounced back from their first conference loss to beat Brookland 28-3 on Friday night.
Southside is now 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the 5A-East. The Southerners are tied for third with Nettleton and Wynne. They are one game behind league leaders Valley View and Batesville, which are both 3-0.
Southside was coming off a 42-21 loss to Wynne.
“It was good to come home and get to 2-1 in conference,” Southside coach Kenny Simpson said. “We held them to 120 yards in total offense. Defensively, I thought we played really well. It was one of the better efforts we’ve had for sure. Offensively, we did enough. Colby Harris had a big catch to start off the game. We ran the ball effectively, to set up some play action pass. Once we got up about three scores, the goal at that point was to run out the clock. We did a pretty good job with that.”
Southside took a 7-0 lead with 7:08 left in the first quarter when Chase Duncan threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Harris. Brandon Lopez kicked the extra point.
Brookland got on the board with a 28-yard field goal with 8:28 left in the first half. The Southerners pushed the lead to 13-3 when Harris scored on a 32-yard run.
Duncan threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Blayne Warden with 7:13 left in the third quarter.
Southside added to its lead when Isaac Wallis tackled a Brookland player in the end zone for a safety with 48 seconds left in the third quarter, making the score 22-3.
Southside’s last touchdown came on an eight-yard run by Seth Case with 8:03 left in the game.
Duncan completed 6 of 10 passes for 121 yards. He also rushed for 62 yards on seven carries. Harris rushed for 77 yards on 12 carries.
Andrew Plummer led Southside with 12 tackles. Chris Robinson, Jacob Bunn and Wallis had nine tackles each. Wallis also had four tackles for losses.
Southside hosts Nettleton this Friday. The Raiders are 5-1 on the season. They beat Paragould 35-0 last Friday.
“They are fast and very athletic,” Simpson said of Nettleton. “I think it’s a really big game for both teams for playoffs, either getting in or for seeding. They are talented. They won the conference last year.”
