The Southside Southerners won three consecutive games last week to improve to 9-10 overall and 5-5 in league play.
On Jan. 17, Southside beat Pocahontas 48-45.
Southside led 14-11 after one quarter, but the score was tied 23-23 at halftime and 34-34 after three quarters.
Southside outscored the Redskins 14-11 in the fourth quarter. Ayden Cuzzort scored seven of his team-high 14 points in the final eight minutes to help the Southerners break a two-game skid.
Tyler Carter had nine points. Tanner Elumbaugh had seven. Talen Foree and Chase Duncan had six points each. Carson McGhee had five. Jacob Shane had one.
“This was a really good, high-competitive basketball game and a good win for us on the road,” Southside coach Brad McGhee said. “Pocahontas has always been a tough place to play and a tough place to win games. I’m proud of how these guys batted and competed and came out of there with a conference win.”
Cuzzort had six rebounds and three steals. McGhee had three assists.
On Friday, Southside edged Trumann 52-38.
The score was tied 15-15 after one quarter. Southside led 30-26 at halftime and 44-38 heading into the fourth quarter.
“Trumann has a pretty scrappy group that can shoot the ball well from the three-point line,” McGhee said. “They finished the game with eight three-pointers, which is less that usual for them.
“Our ball movement and passing was good during this game. We did a good job of getting ball reversals and gettin the ball inside versus their zone defense. Tyler Carter had an impressive game scoring inside as well as hitting all six of his free throws. As usual, Ayden had a solid scoring performance. When the two guys both score around 20 each, our changes of winning dramatically increase.
Carter finished with 26 points and eight rebounds. Cuzzort had 19 points and seven boards. Elumbaught also had seven rebounds. McGhee had seven assists.
Foree had eight points. Shane had four. Elumbaugh scored three. McGhee added two.
In a makeup game, Southside beat Pocahontas again, 57-48, win Saturday.
Southside led 12-7 after one quarter, 26-21 at halftime and 39-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
Cuzzort led Southside with 21 points. Carter had 15. McGhee had 10.
Shane led the Southerners with six rebounds. Cuzzort had five assists. Elumbaugh and Cameron Foree had three steals each.
“We led the entire game and were finally able to pull away right at the end,” Coach McGhee said. “We did a great job of getting to the free throw line and making free throws.”
Southside was 24 for 32 from the line.
Talen Foree did not play in Saturday’s game after injuring his ankle agains Trumann on Friday.
“He has been playing really well and shooting the ball well for us late,” McGhee said.
Southside was also without Chance Duncan, who was diagnosed with mononucleosis.
“Because of this, we had to rely on some reserves with limited varsity experience,” McGhee said. “Louis Calhoun and Cameron Foree both played valuable minutes for us. They both hit some big shots and played great defense during their time in the game. Grayson Pool also came into the game late. I was proud of these guys performances during a very competitive game.”
Calhoun finished with four points. Cameron Foree had three. Elumbaugh and Shane had two points each.
