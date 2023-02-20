The Southside Southerners’ basketball season came to an end with a 60-54 loss to Highland in the second round of the 4A-3 district tournament last week. Southside ends its season at 12-15.
“I’m proud of the effort, dedication and coachability of this group,” Southside coach Brad MgGhee said. “They always had great attitudes, worked hard every day and played the game the right way. We battled some of the best teams in the state during our conference season. While we always want to win a few more games, these guys always gave it their all. I’m going to miss this group of guys.”
In the loss to Highland, the score was tied 9-9 after one quarter. The Rebels led 24-20 at halftime and 42-39 after three quarters.
Ayden Cuzzort led Southside with 22 points. Tyler Carter had 14. Carson McGhee and Jacob Shane had seven points each. Cuzzort led Southside with 10 rebounds. Carter had seven.
“This was our second game against Highland in less than a week,” Coach McGhee said, referring to a 55-28 loss Feb. 10.
“We played much better against them this time,” he said. “We were done by single digits most of the game but actually took a one-point lead at 37-36 during the third quarter.”
With less than a minute left, Southside trailed by four. The Southerners missed an open three-point attempt. Highland mishandled the rebound, giving Southside another shot, but the Southerners missed another three-pointer.
“We played good enough to have a chance to win, and that’s what you want during the district tournament, especially against a team that has already beaten us twice,” McGhee said. “We made runs and hit some big shots against them late, but they always seemed to answer us with a big shot of their own.”
Southside advanced to the second round of the tournament with a 73-62 win over Pocahontas.
Southside led 24-10 after one quarter, 45-27 at halftime and 59-42 after three quarters.
Cuzzort led Southside with 30 points. Carter had 20.
Cuzzort also had eight rebounds while Carter had six. Carson McGhee had four steals. Tanner Elumbaugh had five assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.