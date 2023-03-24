After 16 years as head boys basketball coach at Southside, Brad McGhee is taking a step back to go into administration full time.
McGhee, who is currently the assistant principal at Southside Middle School, will continue in that role while not doing basketball. He has coached for 26 years, including 10 years in Missouri before coming to Arkansas.
“It was a tough decision,” McGhee said. “There wasn’t just one particular thing that led to it. It was something I kind of thought about as the season went on. After 26 years, that’s just a lot of time, stress and worry. That just kind of wears you down after a while. My son (Carson) was a senior this year so I was able to coach him all the way through. That time was we spent together is priceless.
“I guess I was just tired of all that it involves. It’s very time consuming. It’s mentally-tiriing business.”
McGhee said coaching is not something “you can just do halfway.”
“It’s not something you can take a little bit easier this year and not put in as much time,” he said. “And say you’re not going to stress and worry about winning and losing. You can’t do that, or at least I can’t do that.”
McGhee has been the assistant principal at the middle school for the last two years.
“I’ll just got from having two jobs back to having one,” he said.
Southside athletic director George Sitkowski said McGhee is a great coach.
“Coach McGhee is going to be tough to replace,” Sitkowski said. “He’s done an outstanding job for us. He’s a great X’s and O’s guy. He understands the league we play in and how best to attack those teams. He just does a really good job. It’s hard to find coaches like him anymore to be quite honest.
“One thing you can always say about his teams. They are going to be prepared. He gave our kids the best opportunity to win games and he did it the right way too.”
Sitkowski said the district is taking applications for the position.
“We just hope to find the right guy,” he said. “Obviously, the quicker the better would be great, so we can get that guy in place for summer camps.”
