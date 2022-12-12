The Southside Southerners went 1-1 in the Lyon College Tournament last week in Batesville.
Southside lost to Searcy 57-44 on Dec. 6 then beat Batesville 54-41 on Thursday.
Southside is now 3-3 on the season.
In the win over Batesville, Southside led 10-8 after one quarter and 24-18 at halftime.
The Southerners outscored the Pioneers 30-23 in the second half.
Ayden Cuzzort and Tyler Carter led Southside with 15 points each. Carson McGhee had nine. Talen Foree had seven. Tanner Elumbaugh and Jacob Shane had three points each. Chase Duncan had two.
Carter had eight rebounds. McGhee had four assists and three steals.
Matthew Hendrix and Cory Cothrine had 10 points each to lead the Pioneers. Braxton Davis and Ajay Jarrett had six points each. Kaleb Young had three. Scoring two each were Rafael Thomas, Jeremiah Strickland and Evan McLean had two points each.
“This rivalry game is always fun to play,” Southside coach Brad McGhee said. “There was a good crowd and that creates good intensity for the players. It was a fun game and a good high school basketball atmosphere.”
McGhee said his team struggled scoring early in the game.
“We weren’t being very aggressive,” he said. “We shot no free throws int he first quarter. After that, we settled in and started doing a better job finding ways to attack them.”
Southside lost to Searcy 57-44 earlier in the tournament.
Searcy led 11-10 after one quarter and 28-22 at halftime.
Cuzzort led Southside with 20 points. Shane had seven. Carter and Duncan scored five points each. Elumbaugh had four. Foree had two. McGhee added a free throw.
“Searcy is a solid team that we had a chance to beat the last time we played,” McGhee said. “Tonight’s game started in a similar fashion and was very competitive most of the game.”
During the last part of the third quarter and early in the fourth, the Southerners had trouble scoring.
“Shots weren’t falling, and we had trouble getting open looks before the shot clock expired,” McGhee said. “This has something to do with our offensive execution, but a lot to do with Searcy being very athletic and a good defensive team. During that time, they were able to extend their lead into double digits and put the game out of reach.”
