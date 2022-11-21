The Southside Southerners opened the basketball season last week, going 1-1 with a win over Corning and a close loss to Searcy.
Southside beat Corning 56-31.
Southside led 13-6 after one quarter and 31-18 at halftime.
Ayden Cuzzort led Southside with 15 points. Tyler Carter had 12. Jacob Shane scored nine. Louis Calhoun had seven. Tanner Elumbaugh scored five. Taken Foree had three. Scoring two each were Jaden Passmore and Cameron Foree. Caden Rowlett scored one
Elumbaugh and Cuzzort each had seven rebounds.
“I thought we placed decent with this being our first game of the year,” Southside coach Brad McGhee said. “We made some improvements from last week’s scrimmage game until know and looked better on both ends of the floor.”
In the loss to Searcy, Southside led 20-17 after one quarter but trailed 35-30 at halftime. The Southerners outscored the Lions 27-25 in the second half.
“This was a very good high school basketball game,” McGhee said. “The game was close throughout. Both teams played and shot the ball very well.”
Southside led by five with around three minutes left.
Searcy rallied before Carter tied it with 40 seconds left. Searcy’s Zyron Williams hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the win.
Cuzzort led Southside with 25 points. Elumbaugh had 13. Carter scored eight. Taken Foree had six. Shane scored five.
“I was pleased with our play and effort,” McGhee said. “Searcy is a very athletic, skilled and well-coached basketball team. Playing non-conference games such as this helps prepare us for our conference season.”
