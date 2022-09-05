BALD KNOB — The Southside Southerners found scoring in the first half much easier against a Bald Knob team which refused to lie down as Southside cruised to a 28-0 shutout victory over the Bulldogs on Friday.
Southside (1-1) scored on three of its four first-half possessions to take control of the game 21-0 at the half and scored again late in the third quarter. That put the Southerners in position to score one more time to activate a continuous clock, But Bald Knob (0-2) refused to go down to the mercy rule and dug in defensively from there. The Southerners still contained the Bulldogs' offense and held the hosts to minimal gains and kept them out of the red zone for the entire 48 minutes.
“We think that's the strength of our team,” Southside coach Kenny Simpson said of his team's defensive play. “It's great to see them flying around the field. Obviously, we would like to be a little more efficient in other areas, but that will carry us until we get better.”
Southside's twin running-back attack of Seth Case and Colby Harris did most of their damage in the first half, with Case taking the ball into Bald Knob's red zone on lengthy runs, and Harris finishing the job in the trenches. But it was sophomore Luis Calhoun who put the Southerners on the scoreboard first with a 3-yard touchdown run at the 6:15 mark of the first quarter. Harris then put up his first of two scores with 9:13 remaining in the half, and again less than a minute later to set the halftime margin at 21-0.
“We put him in a little pitch-count tonight, but he's a really good running back,” Simpson said. “I thought the other ones – Seth Case ran well tonight. I thought Luis Calhoun, a little sophomore, I thought he ran well tonight.”
The Southerners put up what turned out to be the last score of the game with 28 seconds remaining in the third quarter when quarterback Chase Duncan found receiver Jaylon Jennings for an 19-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-0. Bald Knob's offense was still unable to get going in the second half and was held to less than 50 yards in the final two quarters, but the Bulldog defense found itself against a brick wall in the fourth quarter and responded.
“We got better, I would even say from the first quarter,” Bald Knob coach Lonnie Roberson said. “We made some adjustments. We tried to come out with a bigger front and tried to stop them. They are good at what they do, so tried to modify and go with a 4-5 front. We were thinking too much on that, so we just went back to what we do as far as a base defense. We were able to get some stops that way. On the offensive side, we've still got to get better up front and we've got to learn how to put drives together.”
Roberson also noted that through the second game of the season, his small roster of 32 has not been affected by injuries.
“You can lose games, but you can't lose your tenacity,” Roberson said. “These guys never will; they fight their butts off every play. We've got to get better from the players to the staff. We're growing every week. The scoreboard is not where we wanted it, but we're going through a process. We're not looking at the scoreboard.”
For Southside, it was a nice bounce back after losing the season opener to Melbourne last week.
“We're getting better, getting competitive,” Simpson said. “Obviously, we have a lot of sophomores, and we still need to learn a couple of things. We can't have the penalties in the end. I thought (Duncan) played really well tonight. He had some things taken off the scoreboard because of penalties, but he's progressing each game.”
The Southerners finished with 390 yards of total offense including Duncan's 9 of 15 passing performance for 100 yards and a touchdown. Case led all running backs with 13 carries for 99 yards. Harris had 14 rushes for 64 yards and two touchdowns.
Southside will play at Heber Springs this Friday while the Bulldogs travel to Des Arc.
