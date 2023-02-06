The Southside Southerners split two conference games last week to improve to 10-12 overall and 6-7 in league play.
The Lady Southerners did not play last week.
Southside lost to Brookland 54-53 on Friday night then beat Wynne 60-42 in a makeup game Saturday night.
In the win over Wynne, Southside led 14-9 after one quarter, 28-22 at halftime and 42-24 after three quarters.
Tyler Carter led the Southerners with 27 points. Tanner Elumbaugh had 10. Scoring seven each were Ayden Cuzzort and Talen Foree. Carson McGhee had five. Louis Calhoun had three. Tyler Myers added a free throw.
Elumbaugh had nine rebounds and two steals. McGhee had four assists.
Wynne had beaten Southsisde 54-48 on Dec. 15.
“Wynne started the game in a box and one defense on Ayden Cuzzort,” Southside coach Brad McGhee said. “This opened up some stuff for Tyler Carter to score. He had 15 points in the first half. Wynne is a very athletic team, and it took us a while to extend our lead.
“We had a good third quarter, outscoring them 14-6, which pushed our lead to 18 points.
“This was a good win for us at home, especially after losing a close, hard-fought game at Brookland the night before. We bounced back with good energy and did things right to get the win.”
In the loss to Brookland, Southside trailed 16-13 after one quarter, 28-22 at halftime and 41-37 after three quarters.
Southside trailed by two with 30 seconds left. McGhee was fouled and made 1 of 2 free throws to cut the deficit to one with 16 seconds left.
After Brookland missed the front end of the bonus free throw, Southside got the rebound and set up a final shot. Cuzzort drove to a couple steps outside the three-point line but his shot hit the front of the rim.
“This was a good game and was close to being a big upset in our league,” McGhee said. “This was a good, competitive game the entire time. Brookland is currently in second place in our conference being Blytheville and probably one of the best teams in 4A. We played well and our goal was to keep it close and have a chance at the end. We were able to do that.”
Cuzzort led Southside with 20 points. Carter had 13. Elumbaugh had 11. Cuzzort also had 12 rebounds and three assists. Elumbaugh had seven rebounds. Jacob Shane had five points. McGhee had three. Foree had two.
