KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced its award winners in the classroom Wednesday on National Awards Day.
Central Baptist College had 17 student-athletes earn NAIA Daktronics Scholar-Athlete recognition and seven teams earn scholar team awards for the 2020-21 Academic Year.
In order to be eligible for Daktronics NAIA Scholar Athlete, one has to be at least a junior in classification and have a GPA of 3.5 or better.
For Scholar Team recognition, one’s entire team has to have posted a combined GPA of 3.0 or higher. The following athletes earned recognition: Kyle Collins, baseball; Cade Griffith, men's cross country; Colton Ryan, men's golf; Christian Richer, wrestling; Alyssa Estrada, softball; Katie Goike, softball; Baleigh Jackson, softball; Allison Seats, softball; Katie Gordon, softball; Skylar Lee, softball; Holly Allen, women's basketball; Marcela Bueno, women's soccer; Cayla Lee, women's soccer; Jordan Moore, women's soccer; Kelsie Moore, women's soccer; Alizea Garza, volleyball; Lena Srdanov, volleyball.
The seven teams that earned recognition were women's soccer, men's cross country, men's track & field, softball, women's track & field, women's cross country and volleyball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.