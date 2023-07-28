The Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, at Conway High School. Today, the Log Cabin Democrat concludes profiling the Class of 2023 inductees.
In addition to the six individual honorees, a team will be enshrined this year – the 1967 football state champions.
In April 1967, Dennis Fulmer was promoted to head football coach and athletic director at his alma mater.
Speaking that August to a local civic club, Fulmer said of the upcoming season, “We’re small overall, and inexperienced in a lot of positions. We don’t have much depth, not like that great 1964 team had. We’ll have to start and play a lot of boys both ways. This team has confidence.” He later added, “We’ll be a scrappy bunch.”
The Wampus Cats played their home games that season at Hendrix College’s Young Memorial Stadium and opened with a 12-7 victory over Little Rock McClellan.
By mid-October, Conway was 7-0 and was ranked No. 1 in the Class AA football poll by the Associated Press.
Fulmer was quoted at the time, “We’ve turned into an exciting football team. When I say exciting, I mean this team can be down in a hole one minute then, bang, bang, bang. All of the boys have come through and done us a good job.”
Their first and only loss of the season came on the road to Class AAA power North Little Rock by a score of 27-20. Conway would win out the rest of the way and finish with a record of 10-1.
The Cats outscored their opponents by a cumulative total of 254-87. They had four shutouts, with four other games allowing only seven points in each.
They repeated as Region 3-AA West champs and finished ranked as the No. 6 overall team in the state in the final AP poll.
There were no playoffs back in those days, and in the final Class AA poll, Conway High was ranked No. 1, capturing the school’s second state football championship.
The assistant coaches that season were Joe Fred Young, Ernie Miller, Johnny Simmons and C.D. Taylor.
Players included Jimmy Montgomery, Reggie Henderson, Robert Langford, Owen Floyd, Kenne Ketcheside, Bruce Joyner, Twig Satterfield, Keith West, Keith Wilson, Joe Glazebrook, Ronnie Brown, Gerald Garrison, Ronnie Fulmer, Russell Williams.
Mike New, Hal Hunnicutt, Frank Cooper, Jim Nolan, Tom Mabry, Tom Perry, H.G. Foster, Lanny Cook, Steve Fulmer, Allin Jones, Larry Stark, David Spears, Jimmy Case, Mickey Prince, Mike Martin, Raymond Thompson, Johnny Ray, Larry Nichols.
Dick Cisne, Bo Conner, Bill Farris, Bob Blankenship, Frank Shaw, Bruce Robinette, Joe Webb, Jimmy Isom, David Terrell, David Wilcox, Buddy Bright, Allan Stewart, Jim Cardin, Clay Lamey, Robert Hess, B.J. Stracener, Robbie Robbins.
Gene Salter, Wayne Brewer, Keith Gaither, Steve Matthews, Keith Mullins, Steve Lane, John Allen, Jim Wiedower, Joe Beene, Dickie Brady, Willie Edwards, Tommy Slinkard, Terry Edwards, Danny Kendrick, Jack Bell, Ed Clawson, Chuck Jackson and Ken Horton.
The team managers were Lanny Noggle, Stan Dickerson, Pat Fulmer, Ed Anthes and Danny Goode.
Tickets to the banquet are available by contacting the CHS athletic office at (501) 450-6631 or fluesmeb@ conwayschools.net.
