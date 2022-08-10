The Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, at Conway High School. Today the Log Cabin Democrat concludes profiling the Class of 2022 inductees.
In addition to the six individual honorees, a team will be enshrined this year — the 1976 boys overall basketball state champions.
In 1973 and 1974, Conway High School won back-to-back class AAA basketball state titles.
Going for the three-peat in 1975, the Wampus Cats came up short in the championship game to Fayetteville 48-46.
But that 1975 squad was young, and virtually the entire team would be returning for the following season. And what a season it was.
They won everything that came their way.
They won the inaugural College of the Ozarks Invitational Tournament. They won the UCA Invitational for the third year in a row.
They won the AAA-West conference. They won the AAA state championship, defeating Blytheville 75-51.
The Wampus Cats beat their opponents by an average of almost 25 points per game.
Playing in front of a packed house at UCA’s Farris Center, Conway would face undefeated Holly Grove for the overall championship.
The game was never in question, and with most of Conway’s starters sitting out the fourth quarter, the Cats easily prevailed 75-67 to cap a perfect season.
The class AAA Wampus Cats became the first non-AAAA team to win the overall.
Officials had to clear the court of jubilant Conway fans after the game for the trophy presentation.
The 1976 senior class went 88-5 throughout their high school career: 28-1 in 1974 as sophomores, 24-4 in 1975 as juniors, and of course 36-0 in 1976.
After the overall final, coach Joe Graham was quoted in the Arkansas Democrat, “If we are not the best team that ever played in this state, we’re among them.”
Decades later, when the topic of the greatest Arkansas prep basketball teams come up, the 1976 Conway Wampus Cats are still right there at the top of that list.
In addition to Graham serving as the head coach, the assistant coach was Coy Glover
Players on the 1976 team included Teddy Bishop, Clifton Ealy, John Forte, Tony Griffin, Herman Hammons, Cliff Henry, Johnny Hightower, Leon Hightower, Calvert Jackson, Steve Jackson, Roy Lee Jones, Marty Kelley, Tony Lewis, Jerry Don Macon, Lee Roy McClure, Lawson Pilgrim, Rickey Stobough, Danny Strack, Austin Sullivan, T.J. Ticey, and Lee Andrew Wright.
Matt Adlong and Scott Starkey served as team mangers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.