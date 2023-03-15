And that’s a wrap on high school basketball in Arkansas this season.
While the season is over, it’s time to take a look back at some of the accomplishments made by teams this season, in particular the girls teams in Faulkner County.
It’s pretty amazing that four of the 12 teams vying for state championships were from Faulkner County. It’s easy to see that our county is the queen of high school basketball in the state.
In Class 6A, the Conway Lady Wampus Cats were the prohibitive favorites to win the state title all season. They were ranked No. 1 all year in the Arkansas Sports Media basketball poll despite losing an in-state game to Little Rock Central then two more in a row to national powers Sidwell Friends of Washington, D.C., and LaJolla Country Day from California during the Geico Girls Basketball Showcase in January.
After coming home from the Nation’s Capital, the Lady Wampus Cats went back to work and reeled off 11 consecutive victories to win the Class 6A state championship for the first time since 2014. The only victories in that span that were not by double digits was twice against North Little Rock, the team Conway beat to win the state championship.
The four seniors on that squad, including Chloe Clardy, Savannah Scott, Kamille Brown and Kaidyn Beckwith, will go on to do great things after high school. I’m really looking forward to keeping up with Chloe and Savannah as they will play college ball at Stanford and Auburn respectively.
As for the Vilonia Lady Eagles, they overcame injuries to make an outstanding run to the Class 5A state championship game. While they came up short against Greenwood in the state championship game, they won a conference championship with only one senior on the roster in Bailey Sims. But Bailey was definitely a big contributor to her team.
In Class 2A, Mt. Vernon-Enola and Conway Christian were the class of the class the entire season.
The Lady Warhawks moved up to Class 2A this year from Class 1A and did not miss a beat. They were ranked No. 1 in Class 2A all season.
Conway Christian was kind of an unknown at the start but behind the play of Harding signee Josie Williams, they took the state by storm. I thoroughly enjoyed watching her play. She reminded me of Carlisle’s Julie Inman, who led the Lady Bison to back-to-back Class 2A state titles in 2007 and 2008.
While the boys teams in our area did not have the same type of success that the girls teams did, I enjoyed covering them when I could, especially the Conway Wampus Cats. Coach Marcus Adams didn’t mind talking to me at any time of the day. Even though this was his and my first year in Conway, we had a blast making sure his team got the recognition it deserved.
I also want to take time to thank some others who really made my job so much easier.
The first is JR Runyan from 92.7 Jack FM. He and I have known each other since his days of broadcasting Arkansas RimRockers ABA basketball games almost 20 years ago. Quite a few times, I’d listen to him broadcasting area games, in particular Conway High School games. He, along with Eric King, are top notch and would send me scorebooks from the games they were covering. That made things easier for me, especially when the Lady Wampus Cats were playing in Washington, D.C.
Several people helped me with photos during the year. Conner Kendrick, a student at Conway High School, helped me out several times when I could not stay for the boys game. Justin King, who does social media for Conway Corp, sent me photos from several regular-season games as well as the state tournament. Nate Olson, the head of Scorebook Live in Arkansas, helped me get photos from many games this year, including the games from D.C. Nate and I go way back and I consider him to be one of my closest friends in the business.
And last, but not least, a big thank you goes to Brandon Gibson, the father of Conway Christian’s Conley Gibson. Brandon is a budding photographer who helped me more times than I’d like to count with photos of the Lady Eagles on their way to the state championship game.
Thanks to everyone for making the 2022-23 basketball season a success for me and the Log Cabin Democrat.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
