ST. LOUIS, Missouri -— The American Midwest Conference released its final set of academic all-conference selections Tuesday.
Fifty Central Baptist College student-athletes from the sports of baseball, softball, men's and women's golf and men's track and field were selected to the academic all-conference teams after posting GPAs above a 3.0 in the spring semester.
The following student-athletes were selected:
Baseball – Ben Slate, Cole Edwards, Steven Stewart, Wille Baez, Caleb Muns, Danilo Taborda, Ben Stevens, Kyle Bass, Caleb Sollars, Gram Middleton, Austin Teal, Dominick McBride, Ruben Hernandez, Austin LeJeune, Ty Decker, Cayden Hunnicut and Phillip Drilling
Softball – Alex Jeter, Averie Ayers, Tobi Finley, Emily Cole, Caroline Byers, Hannah Work, Madi Spears, Jordyn Frederic, Savannah Sanford, Mallory Reynolds, Heather Hoffman, Victoria Lasker, Maggi Huddleston, Lauren Anderson, Gracie Keathley, Kristen Walderns, Mia Clark, Allie McWhorter, Reagan Oustad, Madalyn Tubbs, Katie Smith, Emma Golden and Mollie Johnson
Men's golf – Jakub Slapal, Emmanuel LaBeur and Travis Toebben
Women's golf – Alyssa Hagewood, Keeley Bulza, Abby Kirby, Brooklyn Adcock
Men's track and field – Jadon Price, Josh Brown and Isaiah Stiger
