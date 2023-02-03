A total of 67 Hendrix Warriors have been named to the Southern Athletic Association's Fall Honor Roll, the league office announced Friday. The Honor Roll features 942 athletes from seven sports.
To qualify, a student-athlete must have posted a 3.25 GPA for the semester and been a member of a conference-sponsored varsity sport. The Spring 2022 Honor Roll includes student-athletes from: Men's Cross Country, Women's Cross Country, Football, Field Hockey, Men's Soccer, Women's Soccer, and Volleyball.
Men's Cross Country: Reece Forrest, Owen Lien
Women's Cross Country: Avery Cagle, Sophie Sanders
Football: Tanner Barrett Brayden Bice, Alex Boyce, Brett Byrd, Dylan Chappell, Tim Curran, Aiden Dollar, Christian Gadison, Brian Gittens, Tate Hooper, Riley McMurren, James Medin, Hunter Mitchell, Shane O'Brien, Logan O'Roark, Logan Riojas, Ty Sciba Tristan Sehika, Will Sewell, Justin Smith, Carter Stainton, Slate Stanton, Alek Taylor, Quentin Tolbert, Kanyn Utley, Bryar Yates
Men's Soccer: Joseph Avila, Luis Civallero, Jacob Collier-Tenison, Reed Johnson, James Leone, Charlie Mata, Wyeth McKean, Bowie Neal, Ethan Nelson, Jake Nelson, Jensen Pechar, Omar Pelayo, Derian Robbins, Zack Roberts
Women's Soccer: Morgan Baltodano, Julia Dick, Anna Eichenberger, Megan Harder, Ella Kelly, Emerson Lejong, Jamison Litvay, Zoey Montgomery, Elizabeth Caton Nelson, Ally Ross, Mackenzie Sinclair, Alli Sullivan, Ava Szczygiel, Kaitlyn Wharton, Bri Willis
Volleyball: Meghan Fuller-Freeman, Kyler Greenlee, Grace House, Peyton Nance, Eliana Oden, Camryn Presley, Peyton Refling, Catalina Williams
