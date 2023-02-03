A total of 67 Hendrix Warriors have been named to the Southern Athletic Association's Fall Honor Roll, the league office announced Friday. The Honor Roll features 942 athletes from seven sports.

To qualify, a student-athlete must have posted a 3.25 GPA for the semester and been a member of a conference-sponsored varsity sport. The Spring 2022 Honor Roll includes student-athletes from: Men's Cross Country, Women's Cross Country, Football, Field Hockey, Men's Soccer, Women's Soccer, and Volleyball.

